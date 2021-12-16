ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Charlatans at Nottingham Rock City

stereoboard.com
 1 day ago

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. The Charlatans will be performing 1 event in Manchester on Saturday 4th December 2021 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. The Charlatans will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Wednesday 8th December 2021 at the Invisible Wind Factory.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Lincoln Engine Shed

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Charlatans events here. Address: Lincoln Engine Shed, University of Lincoln, Lincoln, LN6...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Twang at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Twang events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rescue Rooms for this Twang show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Nottingham...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Address: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol, Frogmore Street, Bristol, BS1 5NA. Telephone: 01179279227.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Enter Shikari at Edinburgh Usher Hall

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Enter Shikari events here. Official face value from £27.50. Resale tickets from £36.16....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Boyzlife at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Boyzlife sees Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, of record breaking and multi-platinum selling bands Westlife and Boyzone, join forces. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Boyzlife events here. Boyzlife Rescheduled date. Featuring all the hits of Boyzone and Westlife. Staying the night...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Enter Shikari at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Enter Shikari events here. Official face value from £28.25. Resale tickets from £77.93....
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Rock#The Charlatans#Dance#Talbot Street#Public Enemy#Ratm#Ac Dc#Nirvana
stereoboard.com

The Twang at Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Twang events here. Address: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, 11 Womanby Street, Cardiff, CF10 1BR. Clwb Ifor Bach is one of Cardiff's longest-running nightclubs and live music venues. Opened in 1983, it was originally used as a meeting place and hang-out for those who speak Welsh; today, though the staff are required to speak Welsh, it is used by students and clubbers alike, regardless of language. Clwb is a common fixture on any up and coming indie, rock, metal, and alternative bands' tours of the UK, while it also owes some of its longevity to the ever-popular dance music scene, drum and bass in particular.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Human League at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

The Human League are an English synth-pop group from Sheffield, currently consisting of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Human League events here. Official face value from £34.50. Resale tickets from £36.10....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Sea Girls Unveil Lyric Video For Hometown

Sea Girls have shared a video for their latest track, Hometown. Originally premiered on BBC Radio 1 in November, the track will feature on the band's upcoming second studio album, 'Homesick', due out on March 25 via Polydor Records. It follows the previously unveiled cuts, Again Again and Sick. The...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy Music Group owned, O2 sponsored live music and entertainment venues in the UK. Boasting a capacity of 2,300, the building was originally known as the Coliseum after first opening in 1885, before becoming a cinema, town hall, and even a bingo hall before returning to action as a club and opening as the O2 Academy in 2008. It's a common stop on any rock, indie, and metal band's UK tour.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

The Sweet at Cardiff University Y Plas

The Sweet are a legendary glam rock band from London that rose to fame in the 1970s. Their best known line up consisted of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bass player Steve Priest, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker. The Sweet will be performing 1 event in Cardiff on Friday...
MUSIC
ourquadcities.com

Loverboy still “Working for the Weekend,” to rock Rhythm City on March 26

The rock band Loverboy will perform at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Event Center (7077 Elmore Ave.) on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 8 p.m. For over 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on weekends), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene – at Calgary’s Refinery Night Club.
DAVENPORT, IA
stereoboard.com

Fatboy Slim Reschedules Croydon Boxpark Fundraiser Show To February

Fatboy Slim has rescheduled his fundraising homecoming performance at Boxpark Croydon for early 2022. The DJ was due to perform in South East London on December 18 to raise funds for Martlets Hospice, however, the show has been moved to February 26 due to rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Rick Wakeman at Middlesbrough Town Hall

Rick Wakeman is a keyboardist and singer-songwriter from London, widely recognised for his time in the legendary progressive rock band Yes. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rick Wakeman events here. Staying the night in Middlesbrough? Find somewhere near Middlesbrough's Town Hall...
MUSIC
BBC

Nottingham's Kanneh-Mason family perform festive songs for TV special

One of the world's most famous classical music families will perform their favourite festive songs for a TV Christmas special. The show features all seven Kanneh-Mason siblings as they return home to Nottingham for a seasonal celebration. The BBC Two one-off programme A Musical Family Christmas also includes home movie...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Lost In Music at Leeds first direct Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Lost In Music events here. Address: Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds, LS2 8BY. The first direct Arena is a brand new, 13,500 capacity venue that opened in the Northern Quarter of Leeds City Centre in September 2013. One of the biggest arenas in Yorkshire along with Sheffield's Motorpoint, it offers fans the chance to watch live music, comedians, dance shows/skating, boxing, basketball, tennis, wrestling, and MMA under one particularly large roof!
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy