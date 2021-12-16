ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Manford at York Barbican

stereoboard.com
 1 day ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Manford events here. Official face value...

www.stereoboard.com

Variety

Eddie Redmayne’s ‘Cabaret’ Cancels Performances Amid West End Closures Due to U.K. COVID Surge

UPDATE: At lunchtime on Thursday the “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” team confirmed performances would be cancelled for the rest of the week after “members of the company” tested positive. The show’s Twitter account said it would provide an update as to whether shows would resume the following week, commencing Dec. 20, as soon as possible. Less than a month after opening, the West End production of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley has been forced to postpone at least two performances. On Wednesday, the production canceled showings of its matinee and evening shows after a member of the backstage...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘I Am Woman’ Singer Emmy Meli on Overnight Fame, Writing a Self-Love Anthem and Accidentally Starting a TikTok Movement

If you’ve opened the TikTok app in the past month, chances are you’ve heard the song “I Am Woman.” “I am woman/ I am fearless/ I am sexy, I’m divine/ I’m unbeatable, I’m creative/ Honey, you can get in line,” Emmy Meli croons in a rich, raspy tone over a simple yet catchy drum beat. When the 21-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video of herself singing the hook on Oct. 19 to her 5,000 followers, she had no intention of it blowing up or starting a global trend — but TikTok had other plans. By the next day, Meli says, the video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Time Out Global

Tickets to Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Barbican Hall from £18.75

Get into the Christmas spirit as Britten Sinfonia perform this classic oratorio. Sometimes it’s easy to lose track of what Christmas is all about. Whether you’re spiritual or not, this is a thoughtful musical arrangement that’s sure to impress. Back with a joyous ‘Hallelujah’ for 2021, Britten Sinfonia is taking over Barbican Hall for a very merry performance in an intimate setting. Watch George Frideric Handel’s classic oratorio ‘Messiah’ come to life, as the group perform an impassioned showcase with conductor David Watkin at the helm. Filled with impressive vocal harmonies and rich instrumentals, this is one of the most popular shows of its kind and there’s no better way to see it come to life. Book your tickets now with a 25% discount on the top four price bands.
MUSIC
Jason Manford
musicomh.com

Christmas Tales: BBCSO / Oramo @ Barbican Hall, London

There were subtle seasonal flavours from the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican Centre. There is something satisfying about a Christmas concert that gives you a seasonal flavour without being too obvious about it, and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under Sakari Oramo on Friday evening hit the spot with precision.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Enter Shikari at Edinburgh Usher Hall

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Enter Shikari events here. Official face value from £27.50. Resale tickets from £36.16....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Wildhearts at Nottingham Rock City

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Wildhearts events here. Official face value from £25.20. Resale tickets from £60.08. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rock City for this Wildhearts show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Inside No 9 in Hull - Ticket Options

Inside No 9 An Evening with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton. Address: Hull City Hall, Queen Victoria Square, Hull, HU1 3RQ. City Hall is a 1,800 capacity live music and performance venue based on Little Queen Street in Hull. First opening in the early 1900s, it has maintained its position at the forefront of Hull's entertainment scene to this day, hosting all kinds of gigs, shows, and the likes for fans over the city.
QUEEN VICTORIA
stereoboard.com

Bill Bailey at Bournemouth BIC

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Bill Bailey events here. Official face value from £40.55. Resale tickets from £59.51. Staying the night in Bournemouth? Find somewhere near Bournemouth's BIC for this Bill Bailey show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
PREMIER LEAGUE
stereoboard.com

The Wildhearts at Reading Sub 89

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Wildhearts events here. Address: Reading Sub 89, 110-117 Friar St, Reading, RG1 1EP. Sub 89 is a live music venue and nightclub based on Friar Street in Reading. With a capacity of 600 and boasting a 24k soundsystem, it is the city's new favourite place for a night out and a good drink. Dance music is its specialty, so make sure you bring your dancing shoes to Sub 89!
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Xmas Xtravaganza at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Xmas X-travaganza is a drag show featuring stars from the UK, US and Canadian versions of RuPaul's Drag Race. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Xmas Xtravaganza events here. Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. Telephone: 0844...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Wolverhampton Light House appeals after Covid hits funding

An independent cinema is to be at the centre of a crowdfunding campaign at the beginning the new year after suffering a huge financial hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Light House in Wolverhampton is seeking help to bridge the gap in its expected income. The registered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
stereoboard.com

Myles Kennedy at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Myles Kennedy is an American musician, singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, known as Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices....
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

The Twang at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Twang events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rescue Rooms for this Twang show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Nottingham...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

The Twang at Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Twang events here. Address: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, 11 Womanby Street, Cardiff, CF10 1BR. Clwb Ifor Bach is one of Cardiff's longest-running nightclubs and live music venues. Opened in 1983, it was originally used as a meeting place and hang-out for those who speak Welsh; today, though the staff are required to speak Welsh, it is used by students and clubbers alike, regardless of language. Clwb is a common fixture on any up and coming indie, rock, metal, and alternative bands' tours of the UK, while it also owes some of its longevity to the ever-popular dance music scene, drum and bass in particular.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Xmas Xtravaganza at Manchester TBC

Xmas X-travaganza is a drag show featuring stars from the UK, US and Canadian versions of RuPaul's Drag Race. Xmas Xtravaganza will be performing 1 event in Manchester on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at the TBC.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

The Human League at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The Human League are an English synth-pop group from Sheffield, currently consisting of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Human League events here. Official face value from £34.50. Resale tickets from £48.16....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Big Thief Share Two New Songs No Reason And Spud Infinity

Big Thief have shared two new songs. No Reason and Spud Infinity will appear on their upcoming LP, 'Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You'. The former is a sweet, gentle song that features a flute melody played by Richard Hardy, while the latter leans into bluegrass stylings, with Mat Davidson on fiddle.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Levellers at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR

Levellers are an English folk-punk band from Brighton, currently consisting of frontman Mark Chadwick, alongside Jeremy Cunningham, Charlie Heather, Simon Friend, Jonathan Sevink and Matt Savage. Levellers will be performing 1 event in Norwich on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at the Nick Rayns LCR.
MUSIC

