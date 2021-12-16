Jason Manford at York Barbican

Get into the Christmas spirit as Britten Sinfonia perform this classic oratorio. Sometimes it’s easy to lose track of what Christmas is all about. Whether you’re spiritual or not, this is a thoughtful musical arrangement that’s sure to impress. Back with a joyous ‘Hallelujah’ for 2021, Britten Sinfonia is taking over Barbican Hall for a very merry performance in an intimate setting. Watch George Frideric Handel’s classic oratorio ‘Messiah’ come to life, as the group perform an impassioned showcase with conductor David Watkin at the helm. Filled with impressive vocal harmonies and rich instrumentals, this is one of the most popular shows of its kind and there’s no better way to see it come to life. Book your tickets now with a 25% discount on the top four price bands.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO