ShuttleOne, a blockchain-based fintech company, has launched a self-developed Metachain to scale cross-chain compatibility in the blockchain industry. With the Metachain, ShuttleOne aims to enable different blockchains to communicate with one another without relying on intermediaries. The advent of blockchain technology gives enthusiasts the impression that it will solve fragmentation issues experienced in the supply chain industry, financial industry, and the internet in general. It appears to be quite the opposite because more fragmentation issues came to light as the blockchain industry grew.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO