Mika is a singer-songwriter originally from Beirut, Lebanon, but grew up in London. He began writing songs at the age of seven, eventually going on to release his debut single Relax, Take It Easy in 2006, as well as an EP. His big break came with the arrival of Grace Kelly the following year, which hit the #1 spot in five countries, and was followed by his successful debut album, 'Life In Cartoon Motion,' in 2007. He has since gone on to put out a further four albums including, most recently, 'My Name Is Michael Holbrook' in 2019.

