Music

The Drifters at Kilmarnock Grand Hall

stereoboard.com
 1 day ago

The Drifters are a doo-wop and soul vocal group from...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Whitney Queen Of The Night at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Whitney: Queen Of The Night is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, the one and only Whitney Houston. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Whitney Queen Of The Night events here.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
bigtakeover.com

Doug MacDonald - Serenade to Highland Park (self-released)

Guitarist Doug MacDonald’s resumé includes stints with Ray Charles, Ray Brown, Buddy Rich and more. Along with bassist Mike Flick and drummer Paul Kreibich, he indulges a traditionalist bent on Serenade to Highland Park. Consisting mostly of standards, plus a couple of originals, the record sways and swings old school, paying tribute to influential pickers like Jim Hall and Joe Pass as much as to the Los Angeles area after which it’s named. MacDonald is a master of using chords to carry the melody – he’s hardly adverse to single note lines, especially during solos, but he creates enough movement with his chordal work that the fleet-fingered moves usually become accents rather than prime movers. Check out the way MacDonald carries the tunes in “Days of Wine and Roses,” “You Stepped Out of a Dream” or “Brazil” – his direct attention to the way the song goes makes the tracks catchy and accessible even to non-jazz fans. The rhythm section acts as more than just support, often acting as full-on partners – Flick in particular delivers some impressive solos. Jazz is a genre in which anything goes, and parameters can be stretched wide, but sometimes it’s nice to have a shot of the straightahead stuff, and on that MacDonald delivers.
The FADER

Public Domain share “#Toyland,” a star-studded Christmas collab

Ray Angry and Katherine McMahon have shared "#Toyland," a new song and video, as part of their ongoing, collaborative project, Pubic Domain. In the new release, Angry reinterprets a track of the same name (sans hashtag) from Glen MacDonough's 1903 Christmas operetta, Babes in Toyland. Where the original is a...
Clyde Mcphatter
stereoboard.com

Mika Tickets, Tour Dates & Concerts 2022/2023 ♫

Mika is a singer-songwriter originally from Beirut, Lebanon, but grew up in London. He began writing songs at the age of seven, eventually going on to release his debut single Relax, Take It Easy in 2006, as well as an EP. His big break came with the arrival of Grace Kelly the following year, which hit the #1 spot in five countries, and was followed by his successful debut album, 'Life In Cartoon Motion,' in 2007. He has since gone on to put out a further four albums including, most recently, 'My Name Is Michael Holbrook' in 2019.
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Nottingham Rock City

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. The Libertines will be performing 1 event in Nottingham on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at the Rock City.
skiddle.com

The Classic Grand

9:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) GBXmas is our festive edition of GBX featuring George Bowie (2 Hour DJ Set) + special guests. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
stereoboard.com

Love Actually In Concert at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Love Actually In Concert show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Birmingham Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA. Telephone: 0121345060. Venue Capacity: 2262. The Birmingham Symphony...
stereoboard.com

Del Amitri at Stirling Stirling Albert Halls

Staying the night in Stirling? Find somewhere near Stirling's Stirling Albert Halls for this Del Amitri show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
stereoboard.com

The Human League at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The Human League are an English synth-pop group from Sheffield, currently consisting of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Human League events here. Official face value from £34.50. Resale tickets from £48.16....
prrecordgazette.com

Just announced: Santana is coming to B.C. with Blessings and Miracles tour

Tickets/Info : On sale Dec. 17, 10 a.m. at livenation.com. The legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has one of the most signature sounds in all of rock music. Now he has announced the 15-date Blessings and Miracles tour, which will include a trio of B.C. dates. Backed by his always crack...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
Variety

Michael Nesmith of the Monkees Dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, who attained TV and pop stardom in the Monkees and later became a prophetic figure on the Los Angeles country-rock scene and then a multimedia entrepreneur, died Friday of natural causes. He was 78. Nesmith’s final show was less than a month ago, when he and the cohort who is now the Monkees’ only surviving member, Micky Dolenz, capped a farewell tour at L.A.’s Greek Theatre Nov. 14. The duo were booked for a cruise in early 2022 that was to have served as a truly final gig together. Dolenz said in a statement: “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear...
