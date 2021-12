Paytm, an India-based fintech company, recently had the largest IPO offering to date in India. A confluence of multiple events has made India’s fintech one of the hottest areas for innovation and investment in the last few years. The demonetization of the rupee by the Modi government in Nov 2016 and the introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with a sophisticated personal id verification system have created a digital revolution in India. The low penetration of financial services, including digital payments, insurance, stock ownership, and a sharp increase in the use of smartphones, has given rise to enormous opportunities for fintech companies. As a result, several startups have come up in India, many with unicorn status.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO