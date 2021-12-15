ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A possible potential COVID-19 drug candidate: Diethyl 2-(2-(2-(3-methyl-2-oxoquinoxalin-1(2H)-yl)acetyl)hydrazono)malonate: Docking of disordered independent molecules of a novel crystal structure, HSA/DFT/XRD and cytotoxicity

 6 days ago

Arab J Chem. 2022 Feb;15(2):103595. doi: 10.1016/j.arabjc.2021.103595. Epub 2021 Nov 28. This study reports the synthesis, characterization and importance of a novel diethyl 2-(2-(2-(3-methyl-2-oxoquinoxalin-1(2H)-yl)acetyl)hydrazono)malonate (MQOAHM). Two independent molecular structures of the disordered MQOAHM have been established by XRD‑single‑crystal analysis in a ratio of 0.596(3)/0.404(3), MQOAHM (a) and MQOAHM (b), respectively. MQOAHM...

docwirenews.com

Targeting genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA with siRNAs allows efficient inhibition of viral replication and spread

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 20:gkab1248. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1248. Online ahead of print. A promising approach to tackle the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) could be small interfering (si)RNAs. So far it is unclear, which viral replication steps can be efficiently inhibited with siRNAs. Here, we report that siRNAs can target genomic RNA (gRNA) of SARS-CoV-2 after cell entry, and thereby terminate replication before start of transcription and prevent virus-induced cell death. Coronaviruses replicate via negative sense RNA intermediates using a unique discontinuous transcription process. As a result, each viral RNA contains identical sequences at the 5′ and 3′ end. Surprisingly, siRNAs were not active against intermediate negative sense transcripts. Targeting common sequences shared by all viral transcripts allowed simultaneous suppression of gRNA and subgenomic (sg)RNAs by a single siRNA. The most effective suppression of viral replication and spread, however, was achieved by siRNAs that targeted open reading frame 1 (ORF1) which only exists in gRNA. In contrast, siRNAs that targeted the common regions of transcripts were outcompeted by the highly abundant sgRNAs leading to an impaired antiviral efficacy. Verifying the translational relevance of these findings, we show that a chemically modified siRNA that targets a highly conserved region of ORF1, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication ex vivo in explants of the human lung. Our work encourages the development of siRNA-based therapies for COVID-19 and suggests that early therapy start, or prophylactic application, together with specifically targeting gRNA, might be key for high antiviral efficacy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Hygienic assessment of digestate from a high solids anaerobic co-digestion of sewage sludge with biowaste by testing Salmonella Typhimurium, Escherichia coli and SARS-CoV-2

Environ Res. 2021 Dec 16:112585. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2021.112585. Online ahead of print. Anaerobic digestion is a consolidated technology to convert sewage sludge and other organic wastes into biogas and a nutrient-rich fertilizer (i.e. digestate). The origin of sewage sludge does not exclude the potential presence of pathogens (e.g. Salmonella spp. and SARS-CoV-2) in mature digestate that hence could represent a source of sanitary concerns when it is spread on soil for agriculture purpose. Therefore, an experimental study aimed at proving the sanitizing effect of a full scale thermophilic high solids anaerobic digestion process was conducted by monitoring the hygienic characteristics of mature digestate. Although Salmonella spp. was detected and SARS-CoV-2 was presumably present in the sewage sludge fed to the full scale plant, the anaerobic digestion treatment demonstrated sanitization capacity since the monitored pathogens were never found in the mature digestate over the entire duration of the monitoring survey. Furthermore, tests on the regrowth of Salmonella Typhimurium and Escherichia coli, artificially inoculated on mature digestate, were also conducted under both anaerobic and aerobic conditions with the aim to assess the effectiveness of mature digestate as microbial growth medium. Concentrations of Salmonella Typhimurium and Escherichia coli were drastically reduced after a short time of incubation under anaerobic process and the two microorganisms already resulted undetectable after 24-48 h, whereas, under aerobic conditions, two microorganisms’ concentrations were stably high for longer than 10 days. The combination of no free oxygen, high temperature, anaerobic metabolites (e.g. total ammonium nitrogen, and volatile fatty acids) production, bacteria competition and lack of nutritional elements in mature digestate considerably reduced in 24-48 h the sanitary risks associated to accidently contaminated digestate. Furthermore, a SARS-CoV-2 monitoring survey on mature digestate during 13 months, resulted in the absence of the virus RNA in the analyzed digestate.
AGRICULTURE
docwirenews.com

Possible mechanistic insights into iron homeostasis role of the action of 4-aminoquinolines (chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine) on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) infection

Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2021 Dec;25(23):7565-7584. doi: 10.26355/eurrev_202112_27456. OBJECTIVE: With the recent direction in drug repurposing, many approved drugs have been evaluated to assess their effect on the coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19). Driving this path, chloroquine (CQ) has been used in the treatment of malaria and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in immunomodulatory and anti-thrombotic action, playing a leading role in initial management of the viral infection.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Use of scanning electron microscopy to analyze sculpturing pattern and internal features of pollen grain wall in some members of Astragaleae (subfamily: Papilionoidae)

Microsc Res Tech. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1002/jemt.24023. Online ahead of print. Palynological features of tribe Astagaleae L. have been observed with scanning electron microscopy (SEM), to assess features that can be used to re-examine the placement and taxonomic position of tribe. The palynomorph attributes of 10 species included in three genera of Astragaleae (Astragalus L., Glycyrrhiza L., and Oxytropis DC.) are investigated. The assignment of genus Oxytropis in tribe Astragaleae was also reevaluated based on pollen characters. Pollen appear to be prolate, prolate-spheroidal, and subprolate. Polar axis size (P) varies from 31.3 μm ±1 to 17.5 μm ±1.4 and equatorial axis size (E) varies from 22.2 μm ±1.8 to 13.1 μm ±0.9. Prominent apertures found consistently dispersed along the surface of pollen. Three kinds of ornamentation pattern were recorded, that is, reticulate or reticulate-perforate and perforate. The studied species display variation in equatorial and polar diameter, aperturation and sculpturing pattern, exine thickness, and pollen shape. On the basis of descriptive pollen features, a dichotomous taxonomic key and UPGMA analysis has been made for effortless and quick identification. The study concluded that disparities of the entire features are typically unrelenting and concerned with the species and shows potential systematic significance. The combination of palynological attributes in association with additional traits has prospective for systematic identification at species and genus level.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Investigating the aggressiveness of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and suggestions for possible treatment options

Respir Med. 2021 Dec 14;191:106716. doi: 10.1016/j.rmed.2021.106716. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all the healthcare systems around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the “highly mutated” Omicron variant, known as B.1.1.529, could represent a very high global risk of sudden increases in infections. As a result, it is urgently necessary to explore the most suitable treatments for this variant. The purpose of the study was to investigate the currently available studies regarding the Omicron variant and try to identify any potentially effective therapies for the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Engineering, Characterization, and Biological Evaluation of an Antibody Targeting the HGF Receptor

Front Immunol. 2021 Dec 3;12:775151. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.775151. eCollection 2021. The Hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor (MET) promote several physiological activities such as tissue regeneration and protection from cell injury of epithelial, endothelial, neuronal and muscle cells. The therapeutic potential of MET activation has been scrutinized in the treatment of acute tissue injury, chronic inflammation, such as renal fibrosis and multiple sclerosis (MS), cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. On the other hand, the HGF-MET signaling pathway may be caught by cancer cells and turned to work for invasion, metastasis, and drug resistance in the tumor microenvironment. Here, we engineered a recombinant antibody (RDO24) and two derived fragments, binding the extracellular domain (ECD) of the MET protein. The antibody binds with high affinity (8 nM) to MET ECD and does not cross-react with the closely related receptors RON nor with Semaphorin 4D. Deletion mapping studies and computational modeling show that RDO24 binds to the structure bent on the Plexin-Semaphorin-Integrin (PSI) domain, implicating the PSI domain in its binding to MET. The intact RDO24 antibody and the bivalent Fab2, but not the monovalent Fab induce MET auto-phosphorylation, mimicking the mechanism of action of HGF that activates the receptor by dimerization. Accordingly, the bivalent recombinant molecules induce HGF biological responses, such as cell migration and wound healing, behaving as MET agonists of therapeutic interest in regenerative medicine. In vivo administration of RDO24 in the murine model of MS, represented by experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), delays the EAE onset, mitigates the early clinical symptoms, and reduces inflammatory infiltrates. Altogether, these results suggest that engineered RDO24 antibody may be beneficial in multiple sclerosis and possibly other types of inflammatory disorders.
CANCER
TheConversationCanada

The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day

Let’s be honest: there are many ways in which size matters, and for some purposes small is beautiful. However, sometimes very small things, like nanoparticles, are misunderstood. In recent months, many people have had difficult conversations with friends and family members who were hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In some cases, this hesitance arose because they have been led to believe that vaccines can’t be trusted because they contain nanoparticles. It is lipid nanoparticles — called liposomes — that carry the mRNA molecule in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines Those liposomes act as vehicles delivering the viral...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A novel microfluidic RNA chip for direct, single-nucleotide specific, rapid and partially-degraded RNA detection

Talanta. 2021 Oct 14:122974. doi: 10.1016/j.talanta.2021.122974. Online ahead of print. Direct RNA detection is critical for providing the RNA insights into gene expression profiling, noncoding RNAs, RNA-associated diseases and pathogens, without reverse transcription. However, classical RNA analysis usually requires RT-PCR, which can cause bias amplification and quantitation errors. To address this challenge, herein we report a microfluidic RNA chip (the microchip prototype) for direct RNA detection, which is primarily based on RNA extension and labeling with DNA polymerase. This detection strategy is of high specificity (discriminating against single-nucleotide differences), rapidity, accuracy, nuclease resistance, and reusability. Further, we have successfully detected disease-associated RNAs in clinical samples, demonstrating its great potentials in biomedical research and clinical diagnosis.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Toxic heavy metal concentrations in multiple sclerosis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis

EXCLI J. 2021 Nov 19;20:1571-1584. doi: 10.17179/excli2021-3484. eCollection 2021. The present meta-analysis was performed to assess the association between MS patients and control subjects in terms of their circulating levels of arsenic (As), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and cadmium (Cd). We searched Medline/PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Embase up until June 2020 to identify all studies that examined the concentrations of heavy metals in MS patients. Statistical tests used to assess inter-study heterogeneity were Cochrane’s Q test and the I2 statistic. Given the observed significant heterogeneity, the random-effects model was employed to pool the weighted mean differences (WMDs) and the corresponding 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Out of a total of 1181 articles, 16 studies with 1650 participants (772 patients with MS and 878 controls) were included in this review meta-analysis. Pooled results using random-effects model showed that the levels of Pb (WMD= 0.73 µg/L, 95 % CI= 0.33 to 1.12, P< 0.001), As (WMD= 2.48 μg/L, 95 % CI= 1.44 to 3.53, P <0.001; I2= 98.9 %, P <0.001), and Cd (WMD= 0.17 μg/L, 95 % CI= 0.09 to 0.26, P <0.001) were significantly higher in MS patients than those of the controls. However, there were no significant differences in the levels of Hg (WMD= -0.14 µg/L, 95 % CI= -0.77 to 0.49, P= 0.658) among both groups. Sensitivity analysis indicated that after excluding one-by-one study, the overall pooled WMD of Pb was changed. This meta-analysis showed that patients with MS had significantly higher levels of circulatory As and Cd compared to the controls. Yet, there was no statistically significant difference between circulating levels of Hg and Pb among MS patients and controls. See also Figure 1(Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Imaging features to distinguish AQP4-positive NMOSD and MS at disease onset: A retrospective analysis in a single-center cohort

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Nov 23;146:110063. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.110063. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the diagnostic performance of imaging criteria that differentiate AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at disease onset (DO) and follow-up (FU). METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed MRI scans at DO (defined as...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of Soluble Fibrin Monomer Complex in Patients in SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Infection Associated Coagulopathy

Eur J Haematol. 2021 Dec 18. doi: 10.1111/ejh.13738. Online ahead of print. Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection frequently have coagulopathy resembling disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). An elevation of D-dimer level is associated with a poor prognosis however role of other fibrin degradation products, such as soluble fibrin monomers (SFMC) is not known. The objective of the study was to investigate the frequency and prognostic role of elevated SFMC in patients with COVID-19. In this retrospective cohort study, patients hospitalized between April 1st 2020 and December 14 2020 at Mayo Clinic with COVID-19 infection who underwent DIC panel testing were identified. Results of laboratory tests and outcomes (thrombosis and death) within 40 days of testing were obtained via medical record review. Of 108 patients, D-dimer was elevated in 82 (75.9%) patients. Of those with elevated D-dimer, SFMC was elevated in 19/82 (23%) patients. There were 16 thrombotic events and 16 deaths during the 40-day follow-up. The incidence of overt-DIC was 4.6%. In univariate analysis, D-dimer ≥ 5 x highest upper limit normal (ULN) and elevated SFMC were each associated with higher 40-day mortality. However, when used in combination with D-dimer ≥5 x highest ULN, an elevated SFMC provided no further mortality predictive value. Compared to 75.9 % of patients with elevated D-dimers, of those tested, only 23 % had elevated SFMC. These results support the hypothesis that elevated D-dimer in COVID-19 infection is a direct consequence of endothelial damage and not overt-DIC.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant is Associated with Higher Recovery of Infectious Virus Compared to the Alpha Variant in both Unvaccinated and Vaccinated Individuals

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 18:ciab986. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab986. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC) B.1.617.2 (Delta) displaced B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and is associated with increases in COVID-19 cases, greater transmissibility, and higher viral RNA loads but data is lacking regarding the infectious virus load and antiviral antibody levels in the nasal tract.
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

