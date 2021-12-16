ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Lost In Music at Leeds first direct Arena

 1 day ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Lost In Music events here. Address:...

The Human League at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The Human League are an English synth-pop group from Sheffield, currently consisting of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Human League events here. Official face value from £34.50. Resale tickets from £48.16....
The Human League at Brighton Centre

The Human League are an English synth-pop group from Sheffield, currently consisting of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Human League events here. Official face value from £33.00. Resale tickets from £36.12....
The Libertines at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's O2 Academy Sheffield...
Sea Girls Unveil Lyric Video For Hometown

Sea Girls have shared a video for their latest track, Hometown. Originally premiered on BBC Radio 1 in November, the track will feature on the band's upcoming second studio album, 'Homesick', due out on March 25 via Polydor Records. It follows the previously unveiled cuts, Again Again and Sick. The...
The Sweet at Cardiff University Y Plas

The Sweet are a legendary glam rock band from London that rose to fame in the 1970s. Their best known line up consisted of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bass player Steve Priest, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker. The Sweet will be performing 1 event in Cardiff on Friday...
Levellers at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Levellers are an English folk-punk band from Brighton, currently consisting of frontman Mark Chadwick, alongside Jeremy Cunningham, Charlie Heather, Simon Friend, Jonathan Sevink and Matt Savage. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Levellers events here. Address: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Mary Ann Street,...
Starsailor at Manchester Albert Hall

Starsailor are an indie-rock band from from Wigan, consisting of frontman James Walsh, keyboard-player Barry Westhead, bassist James Stelfox, and drummer Ben Byrne. Starsailor will be performing 1 event in Manchester on Monday 13th December 2021 at the Albert Hall.
Bring Me the Horizon Reveal Musical Direction for Next ‘Post Human’ EP

Bring Me the Horizon have discussed the idea of a series of EPs, each varying in style from the other. While we already have the Post Human: Survival Horror EP, it's been a while for details on the next EP to arrive. But keyboardist Jordan Fish has now offered some insight on the direction of the next release, revealing it to be “more influenced by emo and screamo.”
Madness at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Madness events here. Official face value from £44.95. Resale tickets from £25.28. Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Capital FM Arena) Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena for this Madness show....
The Charlatans at Nottingham Rock City

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Charlatans events here. Official face value from £35.75. Resale tickets from £45.56....
Sam Fender Tickets For Finsbury Park London Show On Sale 9am Today

Sam Fender has lined up a huge London show for next summer. Sam Fender tickets go on sale at 9am today. The North Shields singer-songwriter will perform at Finsbury Park on July 15, with support from Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee, and Goat Girl. More acts that are still to be announced will perform across two stages.
Madness at Birmingham Utilita Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Madness events here. Official face value from £44.80. Resale tickets from £36.12. Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham (Formerly Birmingham Arena) Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Utilita Arena for this Madness show....
‘The BBC would never let me win’: Tyson Fury snubs Sports Personality of the Year after nomination

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.Fury, who is currently in Florida told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.“I will...
Former WWE Tag Team Champions Reuniting?

Throughout WWE fans have seen the company release a number of Superstars, and a few weeks ago Scotty 2 Hotty publicly announced that he had requested his release from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach and producer in NXT, but now it seems that he’s...
The Twang at Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Twang events here. Address: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, 11 Womanby Street, Cardiff, CF10 1BR. Clwb Ifor Bach is one of Cardiff's longest-running nightclubs and live music venues. Opened in 1983, it was originally used as a meeting place and hang-out for those who speak Welsh; today, though the staff are required to speak Welsh, it is used by students and clubbers alike, regardless of language. Clwb is a common fixture on any up and coming indie, rock, metal, and alternative bands' tours of the UK, while it also owes some of its longevity to the ever-popular dance music scene, drum and bass in particular.
Enter Shikari at Edinburgh Usher Hall

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Enter Shikari events here. Official face value from £27.50. Resale tickets from £36.16....
Gary Barlow at London O2 Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
Madness at Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Madness events here. Official face value from £45.15. Resale tickets from £60.20. Newcastle upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle (formerly Metro Radio Arena) Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon...
