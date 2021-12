Forty years since their breakout third album, Dare!, the Human League sound like the world has just about caught up with them. In the night outside the refurbished SSE Wembley Arena, the parade of cubist buildings, geometric LED Christmas lights and moving picture hoardings of Wembley Way could have been a set from an Eighties sci-fi video. The effect was compounded by people wearing strange face coverings and flashing hand-held devices featuring NHS barcodes to gain entry to the floodlit arena. Why, you’d almost think there was some kind of global pandemic going on. Welcome to the future.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO