ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comment: There are opportunities to say no to higher prices

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 1 day ago

I am fairly compulsive about always having my keys with me. But after a series of mishaps, I got locked out of my apartment last week. It was after midnight so I had to call a 24-hour locksmith and he told me he’d be at my door in about half an...

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices edge higher as equities rebound

(Bloomberg) –Oil eked out a gain, climbing in tandem with equities, as traders weighed the Federal Reserve’s shift to tighter monetary policy to battle inflation. Futures in New York closed up 0.2%, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.9% on Wednesday. The central bank said it will double the pace at which it’s scaling back purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a move that was largely priced into risk assets already.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Everett, WA
Everett, WA
Business
newmilfordspectrum.com

Prices Expected to Rise Two Times Higher Than Wages: Fed Survey

U.S. consumers expect short-term inflation to go up along with a drop in future earnings in November, implying a worsening economic outlook with higher prices surpassing any growth in wages, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released on Monday. The Survey of Consumer Expectations, taken from a pool...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. industrial output trends higher in November

The numbers: Industrial production rose 0.5% in November, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, led by strong gains in manufacturing and mining – which includes oil production. The gain was slightly below Wall Street expectations of a 0.6% gain, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Capacity utilization...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Economy Car#Business Hours
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
yieldpro.com

Construction materials prices move higher

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its producer price index report for November 2021. It showed that construction components and materials prices were up 1.6 percent in the month, seasonally adjusted. The index was 21.0 percent higher than its year-earlier level. Overall prices for processed goods for intermediate demand...
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Wholesale inflation jumps 9.6% in biggest increase since records began in 2010: Highest number of small businesses since 1979 say higher costs forced them to raise prices

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier, in another sign of the ongoing inflation pressure that is hurting President Joe Biden's approval ratings. The US producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8 percent in November...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Food Prices Climb to Highest Level in Decades

Feeding one's family in the United States has become a costly affair. In the 12-month period ending in November, the average price for groceries in the U.S. has risen by 6.4%, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports. The figure marks the country's biggest spike in grocery prices since 2008, according to the Bureau.
BUSINESS
HeraldNet

Comment: A closer look at inflation and what to watch for

Consumer prices jumped 6.8 percent in November 2021 from a year earlier; the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Friday. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
EVERETT, WA
Tax Foundation

Who Really Pays the Tariffs? U.S. Firms and Consumers, Through Higher Prices

When the Trump administration imposed tariffs on various imports in 2018, the stated purpose was to boost U.S. industries and punish foreign exporters. But rather than hurting foreign exporters, the economic evidence shows it is American firms and consumers hardest hit by the Trump tariffs. The tariffs resulted in higher prices for a wide variety of goods that U.S. consumers and businesses purchase. As the Biden administration retains, and even increases, the Trump tariffs, Americans will continue to face higher prices as a result.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy