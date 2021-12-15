Analysis of change in knowledge, attitude, and practices about COVID-19 following and awareness session in rural population of Western India
Ind Psychiatry J. 2021 Oct;30(Suppl 1):S35-S40. doi: 10.4103/0972-6748.328786. Epub 2021 Oct 22. BACKGROUND: Beginning of the pandemic showed our limitations in our understanding of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus-19 that had sprung from China and spread through thick and thin across the world. The measures to contain the spread of...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0