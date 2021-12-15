Analysis of change in knowledge, attitude, and practices about COVID-19 following and awareness session in rural population of Western India

Cancer Discov. 2021 Dec 10:candisc.1368.2021. doi: 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-21-1368. Online ahead of print. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left patients with current or past history of cancer facing disparate consequences at every stage of the cancer trajectory. This comprehensive review offers a landscape analysis of the current state of the literature on COVID-19 and cancer including the immune response to COVID-19, risk factors for severe disease, and impact of anticancer therapies. We also review the latest data on treatment of COVID-19 and vaccination safety and efficacy in patients with cancer, as well as impact of the pandemic on cancer care, including the urgent need for rapid evidence generation and real-world study designs.

