Public Health

Analysis of change in knowledge, attitude, and practices about COVID-19 following and awareness session in rural population of Western India

 6 days ago

Ind Psychiatry J. 2021 Oct;30(Suppl 1):S35-S40. doi: 10.4103/0972-6748.328786. Epub 2021 Oct 22. BACKGROUND: Beginning of the pandemic showed our limitations in our understanding of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus-19 that had sprung from China and spread through thick and thin across the world. The measures to contain the spread of...

Population-based Incidence of Myopericarditis After COVID-19 Vaccination in Danish Adolescents

Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2022 Jan 1;41(1):e25-e28. doi: 10.1097/INF.0000000000003389. In this prospective nationwide multicenter study from Denmark, myopericarditis after Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was identified in 13 males and 2 females between May 15 and September 15, 2021, among 133,477 vaccinated males and 127,857 vaccinated females 12-17 years of age, equaling 97 males and 16 females per million. In conclusion, the incidence of myopericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination among males appears higher than reports from the United States.
Impact of COVID-19 on patient and healthcare professional attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors toward the healthcare system and on the dynamics of the healthcare pathway

BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Dec 6;21(1):1309. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-07237-y. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has dramatically changed how healthcare is delivered and experienced. METHODS: One-on-one interviews and a virtual ethnographic roundtable were conducted among 45 patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) in 4 therapeutic areas from the United States and Japan: overactive bladder, vasomotor symptoms, prostate cancer, and metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The goal was to identify the impact of COVID-19 on patient/caregiver and HCP attitudes, interactions, beliefs, and behaviors toward the healthcare system and care pathway.
Knowledge and attitude of Saudi Arabian citizens towards telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic

Int Health. 2021 Dec 3:ihab082. doi: 10.1093/inthealth/ihab082. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The objective of this study was to investigate the knowledge and attitudes of Saudi Arabian citizens towards telemedicine during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was designed to carry out this study. The electronic...
Evolutions and Disparities of Online Attitudes Towards COVID-19 Vaccines: A Yearlong Longitudinal and Cross-sectional Study

J Med Internet Res. 2021 Dec 3. doi: 10.2196/32394. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Due to the urgency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, vaccine manufacturers have to shorten and parallel the development steps to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine production. Although all usual safety and efficacy monitoring mechanisms remain in place, varied attitudes towards the new vaccines have arisen among different population groups.
Learning through a Pandemic: The Current State of Knowledge on COVID-19 and Cancer

Cancer Discov. 2021 Dec 10:candisc.1368.2021. doi: 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-21-1368. Online ahead of print. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left patients with current or past history of cancer facing disparate consequences at every stage of the cancer trajectory. This comprehensive review offers a landscape analysis of the current state of the literature on COVID-19 and cancer including the immune response to COVID-19, risk factors for severe disease, and impact of anticancer therapies. We also review the latest data on treatment of COVID-19 and vaccination safety and efficacy in patients with cancer, as well as impact of the pandemic on cancer care, including the urgent need for rapid evidence generation and real-world study designs.
Determining the Knowledge, Attitude and Perception towards COVID-19 among Newly Recruited Surveillance Team in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria: How justified are we in the Recruitment?

West Afr J Med. 2021 Nov 30;Vol. 38(11):1050-1057. BACKGROUND: In the current pandemic, real-time analyses of epidemiological data generated from a reliable source are required for increasing awareness about COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to assess the perception of risk of the surveillance team that would be deployed, as this will contribute to their commitment towards rapid surveillance of COVID-19.
The relationship between headache-attributed disability and lost productivity: 2. Empirical evidence from population-based studies in nine disparate countries

J Headache Pain. 2021 Dec 18;22(1):153. doi: 10.1186/s10194-021-01362-z. BACKGROUND: Headache disorders are disabling, with major consequences for productivity, yet the literature is silent on the relationship between headache-attributed disability and lost productivity, often erroneously regarding the two as synonymous. We evaluated the relationship empirically, having earlier found that investment in structured headache services would be cost saving, not merely cost-effective, if reductions in headache-attributed disability led to > 20% pro rata recovery of lost productivity.
SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: revisiting the most important research questions

Cell Biosci. 2021 Dec 18;11(1):215. doi: 10.1186/s13578-021-00730-1. In February 2020, we highlighted the top nine important research questions on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 concerning virus transmission, asymptomatic and presymptomatic virus shedding, diagnosis, treatment, vaccine development, origin of virus and viral pathogenesis. These and related questions are revisited at the end of 2021 to shed light on the roadmap of bringing an end to the pandemic.
Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
