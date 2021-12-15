ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Development of superior antibodies against the S-protein of SARS-Cov-2 using macrocyclic epitopes

Arab J Chem. 2021 Dec 10:103631. doi: 10.1016/j.arabjc.2021.103631. Online ahead of print. One of the proven methods to prevent and inhibit viral infections is to use antibodies to block the initial Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 S protein and...

scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV-based, pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system, viral entry associated research, e.g., neutralization assays and in vitro pharmacodynamics, can thus be carried out in the BSL-2 facilities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) uses angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as a binding receptor to enter cells via clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME). However, receptors involved in other steps of SARS-CoV-2 infection remain largely unknown. Here, we found that metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 (mGluR2) is an internalization factor for SARS-CoV-2. Our results show that mGluR2 directly interacts with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and that knockdown of mGluR2 decreases internalization of SARS-CoV-2 but not cell binding. Further, mGluR2 is uncovered to cooperate with ACE2 to facilitate SARS-CoV-2 internalization through CME and mGluR2 knockout in mice abolished SARS-CoV-2 infection in the nasal turbinates and significantly reduced viral infection in the lungs. Notably, mGluR2 is also important for SARS-CoV spike protein- and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus spike protein-mediated internalization. Thus, our study identifies a novel internalization factor used by SARS-CoV-2 and opens a new door for antiviral development against coronavirus infection.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Protein Senses Temperature

Not to pile on, but winter is coming and the COVID-19 pandemic is about to get worse. Not necessarily because of omicron – scientists are still working that one out – but because there’s more evidence than ever that COVID-19 is a seasonal disease. We know this...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Miniature llama antibodies could help fight SARS-CoV-2 variants

Amid the growing threat of a new and potentially more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variant, scientists are ramping up the search for more powerful treatments. A new study now demonstrates the therapeutic potential of an unusual class of immune proteins: miniature antibodies derived from llamas, called nanobodies. Rockefeller scientists Michael P. Rout...
WILDLIFE
aithority.com

Roche has Rapidly Developed Additional Testing Options to Differentiate Mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Roche and TIB Molbiol, a newly acquired subsidiary within the Roche Diagnostics division, have added three additional Research Use Only (RUO) test kits for the detection of mutations present in the novel B.1.1.529 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant: VirSNip SARS Spike ins214EPE (RUO), VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike S371L S373P (RUO), VirSNip SARS Spike E484A (RUO). The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the recently emerged SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529), as a COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outsourcing-pharma.com

New inhaled SARS-CoV-2 antibody treatment set to enter clinical trials

Memo Therapeutics AG will receive CHF 10.5m (US $11.4m) from the Swiss government to clinically develop a SARS-CoV-2 antibody against COVID-19, allowing it to start Phase 1 studies in Q1, 2022. COVAB 36 is a potent, fully-human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections, which can be delivered via...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

How SARS-CoV-2 evades the immune system

Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked to an immune complex called MHC class I. The finding should help scientists better understand how COVID-19 infection takes hold. "Our discovery reveals how the virus can evade the human immune defense...
SCIENCE
Newswise

SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson’s protein, promotes amyloid formation

Newswise — Case reports of relatively young COVID-19 patients who developed Parkinson’s disease within weeks of contracting the virus have led scientists to wonder if there could be a link between the two conditions. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Chemical Neuroscience have shown that, at least in the test tube, the SARS-CoV-2 N-protein interacts with a neuronal protein called α-synuclein and speeds the formation of amyloid fibrils, pathological protein bundles that have been implicated in Parkinson’s disease.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Preparation of highly specific monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein and the preliminary development of antigen detection test strips

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 13. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27520. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are outbreaking all over the world. To help fight this disease, it is necessary to establish an effective and rapid detection method. The nucleocapsid (N) protein of Severe Acute Respiratory syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is involved in viral replication, assembly and immune regulation and plays an important role in the viral life cycle. Moreover, the N protein also could be a diagnostic factor and potential drag target. Therefore, by synthesizing the N gene sequence of SARS-CoV-2, constructing the pET-28a (+)-N recombinant plasmid, we expressed the N protein in E.coli and obtained 15 mAbs against SARS-CoV-2-N protein by the hybridomas and ascites, then an immunochromatographic test strip method detecting N antigen was established. In this study, we obtained 14 high-titer and high-specificity monoclonal antibodies, and the test strips exclusively react with the SARS-CoV-2-N protein and no cross-reactivity with other coronavirus and also recognize the recombinant N protein of Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. These mAbs can be used for the early and rapid diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection through serological antigen. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant: Unique features and their impact on pre-existing antibodies

J Autoimmun. 2021 Dec 13;126:102779. doi: 10.1016/j.jaut.2021.102779. Online ahead of print. Severe Acute Respiratory Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been emerging in the form of different variants since its first emergence in early December 2019. A new Variant of Concern (VOC) named the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was reported recently. This variant has a large number of mutations in the S protein. To date, there exists a limited information on the Omicron variant. Here we present the analyses of mutation distribution, the evolutionary relationship of Omicron with previous variants, and probable structural impact of mutations on antibody binding. Our analyses show the presence of 46 high prevalence mutations specific to Omicron. Twenty-three of these are localized within the spike (S) protein and the rest localized to the other 3 structural proteins of the virus, the envelope (E), membrane (M), and nucleocapsid (N). Phylogenetic analysis showed that the Omicron is closely related to the Gamma (P.1) variant. The structural analyses showed that several mutations are localized to the region of the S protein that is the major target of antibodies, suggesting that the mutations in the Omicron variant may affect the binding affinities of antibodies to the S protein.
SCIENCE
duke.edu

COVID-19 Test Measures Immunity against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants in an Hour

GEN News, December 6, 2021–Scientists at Duke University have developed a quick and easy-to-deploy serological test that can detect neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) that block the interaction between the human receptor protein (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, ACE2) and the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 as well as three variants of concern (VOCs): B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1. The scientists have also adapted the platform to detect nAbs against an additional variant (B.1.617.2, Delta variant). The researchers call the new test the COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization assay (CoVariant-SCAN).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Generation and utility of a single-chain fragment variable monoclonal antibody platform against a baculovirus expressed recombinant receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Mol Immunol. 2021 Dec 10;141:287-296. doi: 10.1016/j.molimm.2021.12.006. Online ahead of print. As the second wave of COVID-19 launched, various variants of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have emerged with a dramatic global spread amongst millions of people causing unprecedented case fatalities and economic shut-downs. That initiated a necessity for developing specific diagnostics and therapeutics along with vaccines to control such a pandemic. This endeavor describes generation of murine derived recombinant single-chain fragment variable (scFv) as a monoclonal antibody (MAb) platform targeting the receptor binding domain (RBD) of Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. A specific synthesized RBD coding sequence was cloned and expressed in Baculovirus expression system. The recombinant RBD (rRBD) was ascertained to be at the proper encoding size of ∼ 600bp and expressed protein of the molecular weight of ∼ 21KDa. Purified rRBD was proved genuinely antigenic and immunogenic, exhibiting specific reactivity to anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody in an indirect enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and inducing strong seroconversion in immunized mice. The scFv phage display library against rRBD was successfully constructed, revealing ∼ 90 % recombination frequency, and great enriching factor reaching 88 % and 25 % in polyclonal Ab-based and MAb-based ELISAs, respectively. Typically, three unique scFvs were generated, selected, purified and molecularly identified. That was manifested by their: accurate structure, close relation to the mouse immunoglobulin (Ig) superfamily, right anchored six complementarily-determining regions (CDRs) as three within variable heavy (vH) and variable light (vL) regions each, and proper configuration of the three-dimensional (3D) structure. Besides, their expression downstream in a non-suppressive amber codon of E. coli strain SS32 created a distinct protein band at an apparent molecular weight of ∼ 27KDa. Moreover, the purified scFvs showed authentic immunoreactivity and specificity to both rRBD and SARS-CoV-2 in western blot and ELISA. Accordingly, these developed scFvs platform might be a functional candidate for research, inexpensive diagnostics and therapeutics, mitigating spread of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Convergent use of phosphatidic acid for hepatitis C virus and SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle formation

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 14;12(1):7276. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27511-1. Double membrane vesicles (DMVs) serve as replication organelles of plus-strand RNA viruses such as hepatitis C virus (HCV) and SARS-CoV-2. Viral DMVs are morphologically analogous to DMVs formed during autophagy, but lipids driving their biogenesis are largely unknown. Here we show that production of the lipid phosphatidic acid (PA) by acylglycerolphosphate acyltransferase (AGPAT) 1 and 2 in the ER is important for DMV biogenesis in viral replication and autophagy. Using DMVs in HCV-replicating cells as model, we found that AGPATs are recruited to and critically contribute to HCV and SARS-CoV-2 replication and proper DMV formation. An intracellular PA sensor accumulated at viral DMV formation sites, consistent with elevated levels of PA in fractions of purified DMVs analyzed by lipidomics. Apart from AGPATs, PA is generated by alternative pathways and their pharmacological inhibition also impaired HCV and SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as formation of autophagosome-like DMVs. These data identify PA as host cell lipid involved in proper replication organelle formation by HCV and SARS-CoV-2, two phylogenetically disparate viruses causing very different diseases, i.e. chronic liver disease and COVID-19, respectively. Host-targeting therapy aiming at PA synthesis pathways might be suitable to attenuate replication of these viruses.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 for more than one year – kinetics and persistence of detection are predominantly determined by avidity progression and test design

J Clin Virol. 2021 Dec 4;146:105052. doi: 10.1016/j.jcv.2021.105052. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Antibody detection of SARS-CoV-2 requires an understanding of its variation, course, and duration. METHODS: Antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 was evaluated over 5-430 days on 828 samples across COVID-19 severity levels, for total antibody (TAb), IgG, IgA, IgM,...
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Two Doses of mRNA-1273 Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

HealthDay News — Two doses of mRNA-1273 vaccine are highly effective against multiple severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The BMJ. Katia J. Bruxvoort, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined the effectiveness...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Neutralizing antibody titers six months after Comirnaty vaccination: kinetics and comparison with SARS-CoV-2 immunoassays

Clin Chem Lab Med. 2021 Dec 16. doi: 10.1515/cclm-2021-1247. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: mRNA vaccines, including Comirnaty (BNT162b2 mRNA, BioNTech-Pfizer), elicit high IgG and neutralizing antibody (NAb) responses after the second dose, but the progressive decrease in serum antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 following vaccination have raised questions concerning long-term immunity, decreased antibody levels being associated with breakthrough infections after vaccination, prompting the consideration of booster doses.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

A medication against SARS-CoV-2 - new strategy promises protection also against future SARS-CoV-2 variants

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been made possible by an unprecedented worldwide partnership. But medications against Covid-19 have as yet seen only partial success. With the support of the Bavarian Research Foundation, a Munich research team has developed a protein which has reliably prevented infection by the virus and its variants in cell culture tests.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
docwirenews.com

E484K and N501Y SARS-CoV 2 spike mutants Increase ACE2 recognition but reduce affinity for neutralizing antibody

Int Immunopharmacol. 2021 Dec 3;102:108424. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2021.108424. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV2 mutants B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 contain a key mutation N501Y. B.1.135 and P.1 lineages have another mutation, E484K. Here, we decode the effect of these two mutations on the host receptor, ACE2, and neutralizing antibody (B38) recognition. The N501Y RBD mutant binds to ACE2 with higher affinity due to improved π-π stacking and π-cation interactions. The higher binding affinity of the E484K mutant is caused due to the formation of additional hydrogen bond and salt-bridge interactions with ACE2. Both the mutants bind to the B38 antibody with reduced affinity due to the loss of several hydrogen-bonding interactions. The insights obtained from the study are crucial to interpret the increased transmissibility and reduced neutralization efficacy of rapidly emerging SARS-CoV2 VOCs.
SCIENCE

