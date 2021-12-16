ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark approves treatment with Merck’s COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir tablet...

AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why an FDA Panel Had Concerns About Merck's COVID-19 Pill

An FDA panel voted 13-10 in favor of the risk-benefit of Merck's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Committee members expressed concern that the drug could cause mutations in patients' DNA. The lower efficacy for the drug than initially reported also likely influenced the committee's vote. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WBIR

Here's the truth about Merck's COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON — There is new hope for fighting the pandemic in pill form beyond vaccines. Several drug companies have rolled out antivirals before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval -- including Merck’s new COVID-19 pill. Initial studies showed it was highly effective but new FDA studies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seattle Times

Omicron raises vaccine questions a year after first Pfizer shot

One year ago, a grandmother named Margaret Keenan, then 90 years old, rolled up her sleeve at University Hospital Coventry in the English midlands to take her place in history. Keenan became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer’s Covid vaccine outside a clinical trial. It was a...
INDUSTRY
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ingrams.com

FDA panel endorses COVID-19 pill from Merck

A narrow vote from U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers has approved the prescription of antiviral pills for treatment of COVID-19. The medicine was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Although non-binding, the vote could clear the way for emergency use authorization. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a panel of the...
INDUSTRY
Science News

Merck’s COVID-19 pill may soon be here. How well will it work?

Hopes for an easy pill that could combat COVID-19 before people land in the hospital have dimmed a bit. New data about an antiviral pill made by Merck with its partner Ridgeback Pharmaceuticals show it’s not as stellar as first believed. And the drug has drawbacks that could outweigh its potential to fight the coronavirus and keep people out of the hospital.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) has submitted an approval request for Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday. Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Drug Agency Recommends Approving COVID-19 Treatment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency decision, which has to be confirmed by the E.U.'s executive commission, extends the use of the drug RoActemra, made by Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche, that is currently used to treat forms of arthritis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

European Commission approves Pfizer’s atopic dermatitis treatment

The approval from the European Commission (EC) is based on the results of five clinical studies, involving over 2,800 patients. The European Commission has approved the 100mg and 200mg doses of Cibinqo (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Second monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 approved in the UK

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab (Xevudy; GSK and Vir Biotechnology) for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Sotrovimab is the second monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the MHRA but, unlike the monoclonal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
go955.com

China approves Brii Biosciences’ COVID-19 treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences’ neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country. The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat mild...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older. A J&J booster dose may also be given after two...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Thermo Fisher to manufacture Merck's Covid-19 pills in Canada

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has struck a deal with Merck & Co. to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 pills in Canada, Reuters reported Monday. Waltham-based Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) will make the pill, an antiviral called molnupiravir, at its site in Ontario. Pills made at the facility will be for distribution in Canada and the U.K., plus some other global markets. Merck (NYSE: MRK) has three manufacturing sites in total for molnupiravir, but it also has a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow select manufacturers in 105 low- and middle-income countries to make generic versions of the pill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Denmark reintroduces some COVID-19 restrictions

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will again impose restrictions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19 including the new Omicron variant, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday. The new restrictions include closing primary schools from Dec. 15 and restaurants and bars from midnight on Friday. They also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19. It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

