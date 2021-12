Tsareena is the latest Pokémon to join the roster of all the Pokémon in Pokémon Unite. Tsareena is a solid S-tier grass-type all-rounder Pokémon in Pokémon Unite. It is mainly a melee, physical damage-dealer Pokémon with an Expert difficulty level. Players might find playing Tsareena a bit intimidating, as it is not a novice Pokémon and requires a bit of practice to land its combos. This needs to be properly timed with its passive ability to bring out the best of it. But, we have got our readers covered with this guide. In this guide, we will let you know all about Tsareena in Pokémon Unite, his abilities, best items, and team comps.

