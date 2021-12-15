ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First Report of SARS-CoV-2 Lineage B.1.1.7 (Alpha Variant) in Ecuador, January 2021

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Infect Drug Resist. 2021 Dec 6;14:5183-5188. doi: 10.2147/IDR.S319439. eCollection 2021. On January 5 2021, Ecuadorian...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Emergence of novel combinations of SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domain variants in Senegal

The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) lineages that carry mutations in the spike gene are of concern for potential impact to treatment and prevention efforts. To monitor for new SARS-CoV-2 mutations, a panel of specimens were sequenced from both wave one (N"‰="‰96), and wave two (N"‰="‰117) of the pandemic in Senegal by whole genome next generation sequencing. Amongst these genomes, new combinations of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations were identified, with E484K"‰+"‰N501T, L452R"‰+"‰N501Y, and L452M"‰+"‰S477N exclusively found in second wave specimens. These sequences are evidence of local diversification over the course of the pandemic and parallel evolution of escape mutations in different lineages.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: revisiting the most important research questions

Cell Biosci. 2021 Dec 18;11(1):215. doi: 10.1186/s13578-021-00730-1. In February 2020, we highlighted the top nine important research questions on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 concerning virus transmission, asymptomatic and presymptomatic virus shedding, diagnosis, treatment, vaccine development, origin of virus and viral pathogenesis. These and related questions are revisited at the end of 2021 to shed light on the roadmap of bringing an end to the pandemic.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants: Genetic Variability and Clinical Implications

Curr Microbiol. 2021 Dec 14;79(1):20. doi: 10.1007/s00284-021-02724-1. The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020 and the incessant emergence of fast-spreading variants have created an alarming situation worldwide. Besides the continuous advancements in the design and development of vaccines to combat this deadly pandemic, new variants are frequently reported, possessing mutations that rapidly outcompeted an existing population of circulating variants. As concerns grow about the effects of mutations on the efficacy of vaccines, increased transmissibility, immune escape, and diagnostic failures are few other apprehensions liable for more deadly waves of COVID-19. Although the phenomenon of antigenic drift in new variants of SARS-CoV-2 is still not validated, it is conceived that the virus is acquiring new mutations as a fitness advantage for rapid transmission or to overcome immunological resistance of the host cell. Considerable evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has been observed since its first appearance in 2019, and despite the progress in sequencing efforts to characterize the mutations, their impacts in many variants have not been analyzed. The present article provides a substantial review of literature explaining the emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 circulating globally, key mutations in viral genome, and the possible impacts of these new mutations on prevention and therapeutic strategies currently administered to combat this pandemic. Rising infections, mortalities, and hospitalizations can possibly be tackled through mass vaccination, social distancing, better management of available healthcare infrastructure, and by prioritizing genome sequencing for better serosurveillance studies and community tracking.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha#Sars#Lineage#Doi#Ecuadorian#Pmid#Pmc8664343 Doi
The Guardian

UK government borrowing surges again as Covid cases soar

The UK government borrowed £17.4bn in November, outstripping economists’ predictions and suggesting debt could far overshoot officials’ forecasts if the Omicron coronavirus variant slows the economy as expected. It was the highest November borrowing since comparable records began 30 years ago, barring last year. Last year during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer booster protects against omicron better than 2-shot series, studies show

Pfizer's booster provides a much stronger immune response against the omicron variant than its two-shot series, according to the results of two recent studies. The University of Oxford released results from a study testing the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca against omicron. The researchers tested blood samples taken from people 28 days after their second dose of either vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
Marconews.com

Moderna study suggests 3rd dose effective vs. omicron; Trump booed when he says he got booster: COVID-19 updates

The first data available for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine suggests a third booster dose will be effective against omicron, the variant that is rapidly taking over the world. Moderna said early Monday that in a lab study, blood from 20 people who received the 50-microgram Moderna booster had 37 times the number of neutralizing antibodies as compared to blood from the same number of people who only received two shots. Moderna had reduced the dose of its booster to half the dose of the original two shots to limit side effects such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy