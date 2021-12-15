ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Council President recognizes several Metro Corrections employees with special proclamations

 4 days ago

Louisville – Metro Council President David James (D-6) will make a special proclamation at the start of the Metro Council meeting on Thursday, December 16, at 6:00 p.m.

President James will recognize Officer Burton, Officer Delgado, Nurse Fremow, Officer Grayson, Sergeant Jones, and Officer Sample of the Louisville Metro Corrections Department for their critical work during two lifesaving events on November 24, 2021.

All six people played critical roles in saving the lives of two inmates in separate incidents all in one day. During that shift, only three officers were staffed to handle 400 inmates.

“I am grateful for the outstanding service of these officers, sergeant, and nurse. Despite the tough conditions they’ve been required to work under, they did not hesitate to do anything necessary to save lives. We can all learn a lot from their diligence, dedication, and perseverance,” said President James.

The proclamations will be announced at the start of the Metro Council meeting, which is open to the public. Everyone entering City Hill is required to wear a mask.

#Metro Council#Proclamations#Metro Corrections
