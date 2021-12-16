ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picross S7 Announced For Switch

By GALA-MOS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother collection of Picross fun will be landing on Nintendo Switch soon!. Jupiter has announced Picross S7 – which will be hitting the North American Switch eShop on 10 January 2022 for $9.99. On top of new puzzles, this new entry will also feature touchscreen controls for the first...

