Retail

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Shopify (SHOP) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $1,770.00. The...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Overweight

Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Overweight. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of Yum! Brands seeing it as our favoured name to play the attractive global QSR category. The company offers mid-to-high single digit global system growth, balanced between new units and comps, which with cost control and share buybacks becomes HSD/LDD EPS growth. With FY22 set to be a more normalised growth year, the case for YUM should come to fore after its defensive qualities, which had seen EPS in fact grow in FY20, resulted in lagging growth in FY21. As a 98% franchise, capital light business, we see scope for rising returns to support a multiple rerating. Our price target moves to $151, requiring shares to trade at a 50% premium to a market multiple (18x) or 27x FY23 EPS, in line with where shares have been in the recent past, and we upgrade our rating to Overweight."
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Cerence Inc. (CRNC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Colin M. Langan upgraded Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "Market leadership in the fast growing Experience Management space should drive durable growth in a quality asset trading. below peers at 0.39x EV/S/Growth. 30% pullback...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: HSBC Upgrades Yandex (YNDX) to Buy

HSBC analyst Raj Sinha upgraded Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) from Hold to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades UWM Holdings Corp. (UWMC) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgraded UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE: UWMC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NYSE
Retail
Economy
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano upgraded Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $52.00 (from $47.00). THe analyst comments "We upgrade SIX to Buy from Neutral as we see positive earnings revisions on resilient ticket pricing (up 6% in 2023 vs. 2019), in-park spending (up 16% in 2023 vs 2019), and cost control coupled with re-rating driving 34% upside to our 12-month $52 price target. SIX’s soft guidance looks conservative relative to peers, in our view and we believe it could be raised with the new CEO, whose appointment came with performance targets pegging the existing $560mn at the low end ($560-$710mn). With the stock currently trading at more than 3.0x discount to pre-pandemic average NTM EV/EBITDA of 13.3x, we expect a positive guidance update and earnings revision to drive a re-rating. Additionally, we think given his Middleby background, the new CEO Selim Bassoul could leverage his experience to improve the quality of F&B offerings in SIX parks, leading to higher in-park spending and satisfaction scores. Finally, we believe strong leisure trends will persist through 2022, with SIX’s seasonality and outdoor experience providing downside protection from ongoing COVID variant pressures."
Benzinga

Evercore ISI Downgrades Dell On 'More Muted' Upside

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) to In-Line from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $63, implying a 13.1% upside. Following the 60% appreciation year-to-date, he sees incremental upside being "more muted" amid a moderating PC market, Daryanani said. While Daryanani expects 2022 to be...
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Shopify (SHOP) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiates coverage on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $1,570.00. The analyst comments "We initiate on Shopify with...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $120.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Despite a valuation multiple the ORCL stock hasn't seen in nearly 15 years, we have believed the next leg up would be driven by confidence in OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) as a credible player in the broader public cloud market. With a doubling of cloud capex this year, multiple new zones around the world just in F2Q (Israel, Italy, France, UAE, etc.), new marquee partnerships in India and West Africa, 50% growth this quarter with acceleration ahead, and net adds +$90mn vs $50mn last quarter (DB estimate), we believe it is very real. Not to mention being one of four providers formally solicited by the US DOD for its multi-billion dollar JWCC initiative just a few weeks ago. Bottom line, we have always appreciated OCI as a first-class home for deploying Oracle workloads in the cloud, but multiple datapoints suggest it is much more. We expect Oracle can capture its fair share of what we estimate is a $130bn market in 2021 ($540bn potential), compounding ~30% over the next several years. Accordingly, we believe ORCL deserves a premium multiple given credible exposure to what most investors agree is a generational opportunity in public cloud."
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Nuvei Corp. (NVEI) to Outperform Following Short Reort

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Nuvei Corp. (NASDAQ: NVEI) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $114 following the 40% sell-off on yesterday's short report. The analyst commented, "Following our detailed review of...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones initiates coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
