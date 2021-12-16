UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Shopify (SHOP) to Outperform

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $120.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Despite a valuation multiple the ORCL stock hasn't seen in nearly 15 years, we have believed the next leg up would be driven by confidence in OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) as a credible player in the broader public cloud market. With a doubling of cloud capex this year, multiple new zones around the world just in F2Q (Israel, Italy, France, UAE, etc.), new marquee partnerships in India and West Africa, 50% growth this quarter with acceleration ahead, and net adds +$90mn vs $50mn last quarter (DB estimate), we believe it is very real. Not to mention being one of four providers formally solicited by the US DOD for its multi-billion dollar JWCC initiative just a few weeks ago. Bottom line, we have always appreciated OCI as a first-class home for deploying Oracle workloads in the cloud, but multiple datapoints suggest it is much more. We expect Oracle can capture its fair share of what we estimate is a $130bn market in 2021 ($540bn potential), compounding ~30% over the next several years. Accordingly, we believe ORCL deserves a premium multiple given credible exposure to what most investors agree is a generational opportunity in public cloud."

