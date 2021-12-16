Monrovia Post Office Gets a New Postmaster

LAKE ELSINORE – The Lake Elsinore Post Office relocated its retail, P.O. Box and passport services Friday, Dec. 3, to its new location at 31724 Casino Drive in Lake Elsinore. The old postal facility at 500 W. Graham Avenue will be renovated to accommodate expanded Lake Elsinore mail carrier operations. “This new facility will allow us to accommodate mail volume growth and to better serve our P.O. Box and retail customers,” Lake Elsinore Postmaster Ruben Montes said. ““This move demonstrates the Postal Service’s commitment to the city of Lake Elsinore and to every community in the U.S.” Facilitating the move, the Lake Elsinore Post Office was closed Thursday, Dec. 2. During this closure, there was no access to its P.O. boxes and retail operations temporarily cease.

