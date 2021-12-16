ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Monrovia Post Office Gets a New Postmaster

By Brad
monrovianow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonrovia's post office is welcoming its new Postmaster, Wayne Truong. Truong started his postal career in April 1998 as a PTF (part-time, flexible) mail carrier in the city of Glendale. On Dec. 20, 2014 he was promoted...

www.monrovianow.com

Related
News On 6

USPS Holds Hiring Event At Bixby Post Office

Like many businesses right now, the United States Postal Services has several openings and needs to hire people. The Bixby postmaster said the city is growing so quickly they are hoping to hire more people to help with the increasing number of customers. “I’m sure some of the routes are...
BIXBY, OK
BBC

Post Office scandal: Government to foot bill for postmasters' compensation

The government has agreed to foot the bill for the compensation of former Post Office workers who were falsely convicted of theft in the long-running Horizon saga. The Post Office has said it is unable to cover the payments for the exonerated individuals. As the Post Office's only shareholder, the...
POLITICS
snntv.com

Cortez Post Office safe for at least five years

MANATEE COUNTY- The Cortez Post Office will be safe for at least the next 5 years. The Post Office serves more than 3 thousand people in Cortez who do not receive at-home mail service. The new lease extension lasts through at least July 31, 2026. Congressman Buchanan said in a statement he was glad to find a more permanent solution saying, “The postal service has been incredibly responsive to my concerns about the undue burden closing this facility would place on residents.”
CORTEZ, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cortez Post Office gets new lease through July 2026

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - The Cortez Post Office, which was threatened with closure after 64 years of operation, has a new lease on life -- an extension through July 31, 2026, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s office has announced. The post office will remain open in its current location in...
CORTEZ, FL
Bradenton Herald

The Cortez Post Office isn’t closing after all. USPS announces new lease.

It looked like Cortez residents might lose their post office over an insurance issue. But after going to the brink several times with announced closing dates, the United States Postal Service announced Thursday night it has renewed its lease of the Cortez Post Office. “The U.S. Postal Service is pleased...
CORTEZ, FL
Valley News

Lake Elsinore Post Office opens new location

LAKE ELSINORE – The Lake Elsinore Post Office relocated its retail, P.O. Box and passport services Friday, Dec. 3, to its new location at 31724 Casino Drive in Lake Elsinore. The old postal facility at 500 W. Graham Avenue will be renovated to accommodate expanded Lake Elsinore mail carrier operations. “This new facility will allow us to accommodate mail volume growth and to better serve our P.O. Box and retail customers,” Lake Elsinore Postmaster Ruben Montes said. ““This move demonstrates the Postal Service’s commitment to the city of Lake Elsinore and to every community in the U.S.” Facilitating the move, the Lake Elsinore Post Office was closed Thursday, Dec. 2. During this closure, there was no access to its P.O. boxes and retail operations temporarily cease.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Post Office Burglarized

On December 4th, 2021, the West Unity Police Department responded to a reported burglary at the Post Office. Upon investigation it was found that the facility was vandalized, packages were rifled through with items being removed or stolen, and P.O. Boxes having mail either removed or stolen as well. A...
WEST UNITY, OH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Post office offers longer hours

The Northwood Post Office is extending hours during the holiday season. The office, 6041 Stellhorn Road, will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 19, the U.S. Postal Service said Monday. Pearl Harbor event at Coliseum. The Army Navy Union 57, Allen County Council of Veterans and Memorial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sedona Red Rock News

SOCSD delays transit park

The Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board has yet again pushed back discussion of the West Sedona School parking lot lease for transit use. At the SCOSD November board meeting, the city of Sedona’s Director of Public Works Andy Dickey and Transit Administrator Robert Weber presented the proposal to rent West Sedona School’s softball field for $9,800 annually. During that meeting, the board elected to push back the discussion until their December meeting so that all members of the board could attend the site. But the December meeting had no mention of the field.
SEDONA, AZ
monrovianow.com

Monrovia City Council to Consider Getting Rid of Elected Mayor Position

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/U3hN) the Monrovia City Council will ... ~ Consider the wording of a proposed ballot measure that would make the office of mayor a yearly rotating position among the council members. The proposed wording of the ballot measure, which would be voted on at the regular municipal election in 2022, would cause the office of mayor to revert to being a standard city council seat after the expiration of the mayor's term in 2024. https://tny.im/xgxZE.
POLITICS
Akron Leader Publications

Norton postal clerk retires

NORTON — City of Norton officials recently presented Norton U.S. Postal Services (USPS) clerk Debi Holler with a proclamation from Norton Mayor Mike Zita commending her for 25 years of service to the community, with 24 of those in the city. Holler, who also served 17 years in the...
NORTON, OH
wwnytv.com

Watertown Fire Department gets new management post

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief will be getting some managerial help. The city council approved hiring a deputy fire chief Monday night. Lawmakers previously created an administrative captain instead of budgeting for a deputy chief, but there were some jobs that require a higher-ranking officer than captain.
WATERTOWN, NY
altavistajournal.com

Altavista Fire Company responds to post office

The Altavista Fire Company (AFC) responded to a call for service at the post office shortly before 11 a.m. this morning. According to AFC someone inside the building smelled what they thought could have been an electrical fire. Crews determined the smell was likely caused by a furnace issue. A maintenance company has been called about the issue, and the Altavista post office will remain open today. The intersection of Broad St. and Seventh St. has been reopened now that crews have cleared the scene.
ALTAVISTA, VA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Results of vote to recall Councilmember Sawant certified with her retaining seat

SEATTLE — The results of the special election to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant was certified on Friday. She will retain her seat as a council member. Thursday was the last day for the office to count all the ballots that came in during last week’s special election as the “No” vote to keep Sawant in her council seat had a 306 vote lead over the “Yes” votes to remove her.
SEATTLE, WA
kduz.com

Hutchinson Superintendent Search Begins

The Hutchinson School Board has called a special meeting for Monday evening. Just two items are on the agenda. The first item is related to the recent announcement that Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden is retiring. On Monday of this week, the board approved his retirement. VanderHeiden has been the District’s Superintendent...
HUTCHINSON, MN
homenewspa.com

East Allen Supervisors grant final approval on Airport Road project

The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to grant conditional final plan approval for the Airport Road Commercial Park warehouse project. The plan was originally presented in 2019, and proposes a 245,000 square-foot warehouse at the intersection of Airport Road and Route 329; the warehouse would replace the 16 buildings currently in the complex.
POLITICS
Portsmouth Times

Councilman Martell says farewell

PORTSMOUTH – Fifth Ward Councilman Edwin Martell said farewell to voters, residents, city workers, and fellow council members at Monday evening’s Portsmouth City Council Meeting. “Thank you for believing in what we have accomplished together as a city,” Martell said to the other council members. “Thank you for...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
nwlaborpress.org

Time to remove the Postmaster General

Protesters called for the ouster of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at a rally Dec. 8 at the East Portland Post Office. Similar rallies were held throughout the country. DeJoy’s 10-year plan is slowing the mail, raising prices, cutting and closing postal facilities, outsourcing postal work, and paving the way for privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. December 8 was a significant date because it marked the end of terms for two Trump-appointees to the Postal Board of Governors—Chair Ron Bloom and John Barger. DeJoy also is a Trump appointee.
PORTLAND, OR

