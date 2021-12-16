ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Assumes ViaSat (VSAT) at Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Landon Park assumes coverage on ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yesterday's Selloff in Adobe (ADBE) Shares 'Understandable' Given Disappointing Guidance, Analysts Remain Positive

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed over 10% yesterday after the company reported mixed FQ4 results and disappointing guidance.Adobe Systems ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viasat#Vsat#Equalweight#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) at Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:31 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endeavor on UFC, WME Upside

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday upgraded Endeavor to overweight, and set a new price target of $40 per share. The financial firm’s bullishness on Endeavor stems from its ownership of UFC, which Morgan Stanley expects to grow significantly in coming years, as well as its talent agency WME, which is positioned to carve out a piece of the explosive market for streaming content. Endeavor stock has traded just above $30 in recent days. “The investment positives for Endeavor are increasingly clear in our view – the value of premium content in the marketplace continues to grow as mega-platforms compete for audiences around the...
UFC
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades CDK Global (CDK) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer downgraded CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Upstart Holdings Stock (UPST): $200 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) have received a $200 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) have received a $200 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiated coverage of Upstart with an “Equal-Weight” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Charter Communications Stock (CHTR): $740 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) have received a price target of $740 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) have received a price target of $740 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne reduced the price target from $810 while also downgrading the rating from “Overweight” to “Equal-Weight.”
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy