France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

By ANGELA CHARLTON, DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France will sharply restrict travel to and from Britain because of fast-spreading...

Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

France says the United Arab Emirates has purchased 80 French-made Rafale warplanes for 16 billion euros.

PARIS (AP) — France says the United Arab Emirates has purchased 80 French-made Rafale warplanes for 16 billion euros. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. France. Western Europe. Europe. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now:...
MILITARY
#Omicron#Britain#Covid#Ap
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Just How Frightening Is France’s New Right?

In October, Éric Zemmour, the best-selling French author and media personality who has won a devoted following by applying a throwback intellectual sheen to a familiar populist xenophobia, overtook France’s far-right standard-bearer, Marine Le Pen, in the polls for this April’s presidential election. He officially declared his candidacy at the end of November and held his first campaign rally in Paris last Sunday. The event, originally scheduled for the 9,000-seat Zénith arena, quickly needed to be relocated to the much larger Parc des Expositions, a massive conference center in the Parisian suburb of Villepinte, a short cab ride from Charles de Gaulle Airport and half an hour by train from Gare du Nord.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Philippines imposes travel ban on seven more countries over Omicron variant

Manila [Philippines], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines on Sunday imposed travel restrictions on seven European countries to keep out the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant Omicron, a government spokesman said on Sunday. Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland,...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

France travel during COVID-19: What it felt like to visit this winter

A recent trip I took to France coincided with the country's ongoing battle with its fifth wave of the pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Here's what it felt like visit this winter, and what to expect if you're traveling there soon. France largely opened to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ban on tourism trips to France deemed ‘hammer blow’ by travel industry

A ban on UK tourists entering France has been described as a “hammer blow” by travel firms. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced tough restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK. Trips for tourism...
TRAVEL
BBC

Omicron: Why is Nigeria on the travel red list?

Nigeria has been placed on the UK's travel red list - a move the UK government says will help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. The Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom has said the restrictions amount to "travel apartheid". So why has Nigeria...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.We need to make sure we are not releasing Covid or Omicron-positive guests immediatelyJonathan Mogford, UK Health Security Agency“For this de-listing, where Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Israel to Impose Travel Ban for Britain and Denmark, Health Officials Say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel announced on Sunday it was adding Britain and Denmark to its "red" list of countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The travel restrictions for Britain and Denmark will go into effect on Wednesday, Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's...
WORLD
AFP

Tens of thousands protest Austria compulsory Covid jabs

Tens of thousands gathered in Austria's capital Vienna on Saturday to protest mandatory Covid vaccines and home confinement orders for those who have not yet received the jabs. A partial confinement since last month ends on Sunday for the vaccinated, but those who have not received the required doses will have to remain at home.
PROTESTS

