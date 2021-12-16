ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Global rally lifts UK shares before BoE decision, Domino's soars

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Boohoo drops after warning on FY outlook

* Domino’s Pizza Group jumps on resolution with franchisees

* BoE meeting eyed on Thursday at 1200 GMT

* FTSE 100 up 1.0%, FTSE 250 adds 1.1% (Adds comment, updates prices)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday as upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve powered global risk sentiment ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Domino’s Pizza Group surged more than 27%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1%, breaking a six-day slump on the Fed’s upbeat tone despite the central bank ramping up stimulus removal plans. Miners led the gains, adding 2.1% on strong copper prices.

Domino’s Pizza Group jumped to the top of the mid-cap FTSE 250 index after raising its medium-term sales forecast and saying it had reached an agreement with its franchisees over commercial terms for profit-sharing.

Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action.

“Normally investors have a really good idea of what decision the bank was going to make because it is signposted ahead of time. But what happened in November has knocked people’s confidence, they’re just not sure which way the BoE is going to jump,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

The British central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged in November, surprising markets that had bet on the first rate hike since the pandemic.

“If the market expected an interest rate rise, we would be seeing a lot more movement at the top for our financial industries, and that’s not happening. Most investors think that we’re not going to see any kind of a change.”

Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November.

Rate-sensitive banks added 1.2% ahead of the decision.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 14.3% after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation.

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
FXStreet.com

BoE rate hike helps lift the pound

Markets have taken today’s BoE rate rise in their stride, with the pound gaining ground as a result. The decision to raise rates in the face of an ongoing Omicron surge does serve to highlight the feeling that this wave could be much shorter than previous occasions. Banks are on the front foot today, whereas Boohoo’s profit warning has hindered sentiment for the wider sector.
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD steady around 1.3330s after Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions

The British pound printed a 100-pip gain after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered an unexpected rate hike. The Federal Reserve meeting event turned to a “buy the rumor, sell the fact event,” delivering the market expectations. GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Tilted upwards, but a clear break of 1.3353...
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK shares head for weekly loss on Omicron concerns, inflation risks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat (Adds comment, updates prices) Dec 17 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday and was on course for a weekly loss, as concerns surrounding the fast-spreading Omicron variant and inflationary risks outweighed strong retail sales data.
investing.com

Global Markets Rally After Fed Taper Decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
Reuters

Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's...
Reuters

Dollar struggles after central banks show their hands

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar remained under pressure on Friday at the end of a week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus, with the Bank of England surprising markets with a rate hike. The different paths they took underlined deep uncertainties about...
Reuters

UK company insolvencies hit new pandemic highs in November

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Company insolvencies in England and Wales rose last month to their highest level since January 2019, surpassing pre-COVID levels for the first time, government data showed on Friday. The Insolvency Service, a government agency, registered 1,674 business insolvencies in November, up from 1,410 in October....
Reuters

Chinese firm KE Holdings rejects short-seller Muddy Waters' report

Dec 17 (Reuters) - KE Holdings (BEKE.N) on Friday rejected a report by U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters that had questioned the Chinese housing broker's transaction volumes as well as its store and agent counts. The report is "without merit and contains numerous errors of fact, unsubstantiated statements, and misleading speculations...
Reuters

Turkey working to ease banks' capital strains amid lira crash - sources

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's authorities are working on possible relief measures for banks caught between a currency crash and existing capital requirements, including a potential capital injection for state banks, according to three sources familiar with discussions. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is considering adding more...
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
