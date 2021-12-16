ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street Analysts Discuss Whether to Buy Roblox (RBLX) Stock After Selloff on Wednesday

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) shares closed 9% lower on Wednesday after the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

The payments processor will more than recover from last year's COVID-induced sales and earnings dip. Mastercard's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio reveals a financially solid business. The stock's reasonable premium gives us a fair price to pay for its overall quality and growth potential. It's no secret that the payment processing company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why StoneCo Stock Sank by 9% Today

StoneCo fell Thursday morning in correlation with a broad sell-off in high-growth stocks. The stock is now down by more than 50% in the past month. Its price-to-sales ratio is at one of its lowest points in its history as a publicly-traded company. What happened. Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) were...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Active Users#Rblx#Streetinsider Com Premium
editorials24.com

FedEx stock rallies on earnings beat, outlook hike, $5 billion share buyback plan

FedEx Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company not only topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook, but also announced a new share buyback program. FedEx. FDX,. -0.94%. shares surged 8% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 WallStreetBets Stocks That Will Rally at Least 90%, According to Analysts

The Reddit forum WallStreetBets came into the limelight after the community helped push the stocks of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to sky-high levels, despite their bleak fundamentals. Retail trading has increased significantly over the pandemic period. Moreover, the retail trading frenzy is expected to continue next year. Wall Street analysts have predicted a more than 90% upsides in the stocks of Peloton (PTON), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and IronNet (IRNT).The Reddit community, r/WallStreetBets, gained popularity after retail investors on the forum helped push GameStop Corporation (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) stock to astronomical highs. However, the price gains could not be sustained, given the stocks’ weak fundamentals.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yesterday's Selloff in Adobe (ADBE) Shares 'Understandable' Given Disappointing Guidance, Analysts Remain Positive

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed over 10% yesterday after the company reported mixed FQ4 results and disappointing guidance.Adobe Systems ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 December 2021 at 9:00 EET. Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares. Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 9...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham Starts Roblox (RBLX) at Buy, Sees Over 40% Upside

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiated research coverage of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) with a Buy rating and a $136.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 63-point jump led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy