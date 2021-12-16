ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why is EVgo (EVGO) Stock Set to Open Higher Today

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are trading more than 6% higher...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

This is Why Buckle (BKE) Stock Is Set to Open Sharply Lower Today

Shares of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) are down 13.4% in pre-open Friday.This pre-open move doesn’t come as a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Addex Therapeutics Stock Falls After $10M Capital Raise Via Equity

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) will sell 3.75 million shares to Armistice Capital in the form of 625,367 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $6.50 per ADS. Each ADS represents six shares. Additionally, Addex will issue Armistice Capital warrants to purchase up to 9.23 million in the form of 1.54 million...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

Delisting fears have gripped investors in Chinese stocks. Nio is also facing stiffer competition, with a popular investor even buying a rival stock over Nio. Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy meeting of the year. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 1:32 p.m. Eastern and is coming off of two days of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,515 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Freyr Battery (FREY) Stock Is Set to Trade Sharply Higher Today

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) are up 15% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported it is awarded a major contract with a leading ESS provider. FREYR Battery,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.82% to $958.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $284.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS

