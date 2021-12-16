ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0dONA0Jm00 After adding over 589,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 49.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 780,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 1508.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 0.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 0.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Prince George's County, Maryland. There were an average of 12.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Prince George's County during the past week, the most of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Stafford County, for example, there were an average of 1.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Washington and far more than the case growth rate in Prince George's County.

While Prince George's County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Washington area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of December 14, there were a total of 11,297.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Prince George's County, the ninth most of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 15,206.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Prince George's County, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 8.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending December 14. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 14 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 7 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Prince George's County 908,670 12.6 1,305.5 11,297.0 193.6
2 Montgomery County 1,043,530 11.7 951.0 8,242.3 166.5
3 District of Columbia 692,683 11.1 1,013.9 9,883.3 172.8
4 Warren County 39,492 9.8 1,167.0 14,258.6 243.1
5 Manassas city 41,174 9.4 1,492.0 13,071.4 131.2
6 Arlington County 233,464 8.2 921.6 8,582.5 118.2
7 Frederick County 251,422 6.9 1,112.7 10,439.4 157.9
8 Fairfax County 1,145,862 6.8 939.7 8,453.9 102.9
9 Prince William County 461,423 6.7 1,387.5 12,617.7 128.1
10 Charles County 159,428 6.6 978.3 9,451.3 168.1
11 Alexandria city 157,613 6.0 1,062.8 9,605.8 98.3
12 Spotsylvania County 132,833 5.9 1,131.1 12,521.7 125.7
13 Manassas Park city 16,986 5.9 993.9 7,618.0 88.3
14 Fauquier County 69,728 5.5 1,017.3 11,146.2 129.1
15 Culpeper County 51,101 5.3 1,362.5 13,986.0 180.0
16 Calvert County 91,511 5.1 669.0 6,650.6 111.5
17 Loudoun County 395,134 5.0 986.3 9,345.7 76.9
18 Madison County 13,170 4.3 722.3 8,701.6 174.6
19 Fairfax city 23,531 4.2 349.2 4,742.7 148.7
20 Jefferson County 56,506 4.1 1,222.0 13,904.7 166.4
21 Falls Church city 14,128 4.0 432.9 5,209.5 99.1
22 Rappahannock County 7,378 3.9 744.2 8,796.4 67.8
23 Clarke County 14,423 3.6 981.1 11,044.9 214.9
24 Fredericksburg city 28,622 3.0 1,097.2 11,358.4 90.8
25 Stafford County 146,773 1.9 1,137.9 11,864.6 75.6

