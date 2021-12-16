ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Arizona Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dON9sS900 With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 202,246,698 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 61.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Arizona, 56.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Arizona appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Dec. 13, Arizona has received about 12,167,300 vaccinations and administered about 82.7% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,305,260 confirmed cases of the virus in Arizona as of Dec. 13 -- or 18,200 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,092 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 75.1% 470,557 8,021
2 Rhode Island 75.1% 793,871 18,934
3 Maine 74.5% 996,613 9,636
4 Connecticut 73.5% 2,625,488 12,208
5 Massachusetts 73.2% 5,052,746 13,966
6 West Virginia 70.4% 1,272,000 16,854
7 New York 70.2% 13,710,974 14,435
8 Maryland 69.3% 4,188,071 9,808
9 New Jersey 69.1% 6,155,943 14,475
10 Washington D.C. 68.3% 467,317 10,001
11 Washington 67.2% 5,067,044 10,469
12 Virginia 66.9% 5,701,592 11,671
13 Oregon 65.9% 2,763,167 9,530
14 New Hampshire 65.8% 892,910 12,760
15 Colorado 65.7% 3,742,501 14,955
16 New Mexico 65.2% 1,365,278 15,669
17 California 64.8% 25,636,045 12,952
18 Minnesota 64.7% 3,628,822 16,970
19 Delaware 63.2% 611,560 16,398
20 Florida 63.0% 13,420,759 17,421
21 Illinois 62.9% 8,019,721 14,734
22 Hawaii 62.2% 883,101 6,031
23 Wisconsin 61.1% 3,551,568 17,499
24 Pennsylvania 60.2% 7,713,075 14,107
25 Nebraska 58.8% 1,135,024 16,635
26 Utah 57.9% 1,830,507 19,277
27 Iowa 57.9% 1,826,618 17,293
28 Arizona 56.8% 4,075,388 18,200
29 Texas 56.5% 16,223,403 15,117
30 Nevada 56.4% 1,711,238 15,733
31 North Carolina 56.1% 5,822,505 15,049
32 South Dakota 56.0% 494,412 19,360
33 Kansas 56.0% 1,629,700 16,563
34 Michigan 55.8% 5,579,829 15,618
35 Alaska 55.1% 406,483 20,006
36 Ohio 54.4% 6,357,434 15,065
37 Kentucky 53.4% 2,385,060 18,086
38 Montana 53.2% 565,258 18,219
39 South Carolina 53.0% 2,693,436 18,246
40 Oklahoma 52.8% 2,080,610 17,215
41 Missouri 52.3% 3,203,679 15,241
42 Indiana 51.8% 3,463,145 17,120
43 North Dakota 51.7% 392,749 21,919
44 Tennessee 50.7% 3,435,645 19,709
45 Arkansas 50.5% 1,521,386 17,797
46 Georgia 50.4% 5,303,027 15,940
47 Louisiana 49.5% 2,304,922 16,639
48 Mississippi 47.4% 1,414,997 17,367
49 Alabama 47.1% 2,299,840 17,415
50 Idaho 46.6% 818,177 17,737
51 Wyoming 46.5% 268,645 19,513

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From California Are Moving to the Most

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to do something to California that earthquakes, wildfires, and high taxes couldn’t: It caused the nation’s most populous and economically powerful state to lose population to other parts of the country. (These are the cities Americans are abandoning.) Last year, the state’s population declined from 39,648,994 in January 2020 to 39,466,917 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Condition, location of Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen unknown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — No information has been made available for weeks about the location or condition of Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale since he was reportedly in a Florida hospital being treated for COVID-19. Ericksen (R-Whatcom County) wrote to legislative colleagues in November saying he tested positive for COVID-19 in El Salvador and needed monoclonal antibodies.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 8.5 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to South Carolina. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 9, 588,422,575 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 179.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again ticking upward after a lull in October and early November, with tens of thousands more Americans filling hospital beds across the country in the past four weeks. The increase is particularly noticeable in the Rust Belt and the Southwest. As of Wednesday, Michigan's population-adjusted rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Herald and News

Oregon reports 39 deaths; 1,387 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND — There are 39 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,420, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. OHA also reported 1,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 401,564. The 39 new deaths and...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Most Home Break-Ins

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy