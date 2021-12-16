Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

Customers have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, slashing the UK’s economic growth to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.The IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI, a closely followed survey of private companies, scored 53.2 so far this month.The figure is based on preliminary data, and is likely to change at the end of the month.It shows growth, anything above 50 is positive, but is much slower...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO