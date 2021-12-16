ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan's exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even...

AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
Seeking Alpha

U.S-listed biotechs recover as sanction fears ease

Following a sharp decline on Wednesday amid concerns over an impending U.S. crackdown, Chinese biotech companies listed in the U.S. have rebounded sharply after the Department of Commerce published a list of sanctioned entities clarifying the earlier reports. The list released by the Department of Commerce on Thursday did not...
hawaiitelegraph.com

US 'violates' free trade rules, threatens supply chain security, says China

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): The United States has been severely violating free trade rules and threatening global supply chain security, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Thursday. This reaction comes after the United States blacklisted several Chinese biotechnology companies and organisations which it said are involved...
MIT Technology Review

Touchless supply chains for smarter, responsive, and faster manufacturing

Enabling a touchless supply chain involves more than incremental automation. Organizations need to re-examine the supply chain, across internal processes and external touch points, and find ways to deliver speed and accuracy. This paper discusses the strategies to drive touchless supply chains.
Times Daily

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy. Support local journalism...
CNN

Shipping CEO: The best solution to global supply chain chaos

Vincent Clerc is CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk Ocean & Logistics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Almost everything you buy has traveled along some of the millions of miles of networks that make up the world's supply chains. Most of the time, the logistics involved in making this possible are invisible and kept behind the scenes. But these days, supply chains are front and center as companies cope with a pandemic-induced shift in consumer behavior from experiences to goods that has left supply chains strained.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Creating and Maintaining Green Supply Chains

Companies’ supply chains are often responsible for more than 90% of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it a key area of focus for firms trying to improve environmental performance and participate in global efforts to mitigate climate change and minimize environmental impacts. Many companies are now exploring how their supply chains can improve, from how they select suppliers to how they monitor performance. These efforts raise new considerations for in-house counsel as they work with sustainability professionals to improve environmental performance and keep business objectives on track.
Sourcing Journal

Do Rising Cotton Prices Really Harm Apparel Companies?

It’s time for a dose of reality. Cotton gets maligned for many things in our industry. Still, any criticism typically leveled at the fiber originates from preconceived notions that are hard to dispel or, at times, a simple lack of understanding. After all, from a supply chain perspective, cotton is a remote input compared to the garment business and is easily misunderstood. There’s a new bugaboo about cotton these days: rising prices. And it seems to be troubling everyone. Today, the daily price of cotton fluctuates around $1.15 to $1.20 per pound. A year ago, the cost of cotton was as low...
The Independent

Economic growth slows to 10-month low as Omicron makes customers stay home

Customers have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, slashing the UK’s economic growth to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.The IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI, a closely followed survey of private companies, scored 53.2 so far this month.The figure is based on preliminary data, and is likely to change at the end of the month.It shows growth, anything above 50 is positive, but is much slower...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech MODIFI Acquires $145M to Support Global SME Trade Among Supply Chain Challenges

Global Fintech firm MODIFI has announced $145 million in debt financing with existing bank partners Silicon Valley Bank and Solarisbank. The proceeds will be channeled towards addressing rising demand and help more SMEs with trading internationally on MODIFI’s digital platform. The COVID-19 outbreak has “negatively impacted SME exporters and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Trade Finance: A Solution for SMBs’ Supply Chain Challenges

Supply chain disruptions have been a major part of the news cycle for longer than most executives had anticipated. When the world came to a halt due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2020 and factories in Asia and exporting nations were shut down, it created a domino effect that resulted in shortages of key manufacturing components, order backlogs, delivery delays and a spike in transportation costs and consumer prices. These issues continue to aggravate businesses large and small, and consumers are confronted with an experience once rare in modern times: no stock available and no idea when it will come in.
Benzinga

Deliveright Expands Heavy-Goods Delivery Platform to Include Canada

White-glove delivery platform Deliveright on Thursday announced its expansion to Canada. Specializing in heavy-goods delivery, Deliveright operates in most of the U.S., offering e-commerce, dedicated and less-than-truckload, warehousing and rapid fulfillment, and business-to-business distribution services across its network. "After expanding our coverage throughout the U.S., we are excited to bring...
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
bloomberglaw.com

Supply Chain Woes Put Businesses in Path of Tax ‘Time Bomb’

Auto dealers, equipment retailers seen as particularly vulnerable. The global supply chain disruptions that have limited the availability of everything from new cars to the latest video game consoles are about to cause a tax headache for a wide swath of businesses. Businesses that sink large amounts of cash into...
pymnts.com

D2C Brands Buy Local, Build Local to Ease Supply Chain Woes

If you’re young and hip and environmentally aware, chances are you’ve already been introduced to the digitally native furniture startup Floyd, a 7-year-old privately held venture that’s headquartered in Detroit. Although this trendy direct-to-consumer (D2C) home furnishings firm doesn’t offer the industry’s largest selection of products —...
