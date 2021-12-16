ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU tax order to Fiat should be dismissed, EU court adviser says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LUXEMBOURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - An EU order to Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler to pay 30 million euros ($33.95 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg six years ago should be dismissed, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday.

Priit Pikamae, advocate general at the EU Court of Justice, said Ireland’s appeal against the EU tax order should be upheld while Fiat’s appeal should be dismissed.

The cases are C-885/19 P Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe v Commission and C-898/19 P Ireland v Commission. (1 = 0.8837 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's richest woman rules out parting with a slice of the Wildberries pie

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tatyana Bakalchuk is a rarity – a dotcom billionaire uninterested in outside capital or a stock market listing. The founder of Wildberries, Russia's largest ecommerce retailer, has made it to the top of Forbes' list of Russia's richest women without any help from external investors, and plans to keep it that way.
ECONOMY
whbl.com

EU Commission head says booster shots should come within six months

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission is recommending vaccinated people receive booster doses no more than six months after their initial shots, with a further three month grace period for their COVID travel passes to be valid. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she had told EU...
PHARMACEUTICALS
whbl.com

EU to place order with Pfizer for COVID shots adapted to Omicron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments have agreed to order over 180 million doses of an adapted version against Omicron of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, the head of the European Commission said. But Pfizer said it was not aware of the order. The EU drugs...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ireland#Fiat Chrysler#Italian#The Eu Court Of Justice#P Ireland V Commission
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

EU sets tariffs on Chinese steel wind towers

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose tariffs on imports of steel towers used for wind turbines from China on Friday after an investigation found they were being sold at artificially low prices. The European Commission, which conducted the inquiry, has set duties ranging from 7.2% to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

France's Beaune: fishing row with Britain still not resolved

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday. Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said France was still missing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad

BEIRUT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A British court ruled on Friday in favour of a Lebanese bank in a case brought by a depositor barred from transferring funds abroad because of capital controls in place since Lebanon's financial system collapsed in 2019. The court ruled that BLOM Bank could be...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Don't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - London's two big derivatives clearing houses should not be cut off from customers in the European Union until there are incentives to shift business to the bloc such as capital charges, the EU's securities watchdog said on Friday. Even before Brexit, EU policymakers have long...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to reciprocate efforts on Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to reciprocate EU efforts to resolve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, after the bloc proposed legal changes to ease the transport of medicines to the province. The two sides have been in intensive talks to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy's depositor fund rejects BPER's proposal for Carige - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s depositor protection fund FITD has rejected BPER’s takeover proposal for rival Carige, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Shares in Carige fell as much as 6.8% on the Milan bourse following the news, which was first reported by Radiocor news agency. Shares in BPER lost 3.6%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy