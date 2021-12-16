ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Rhode Island Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0dON9aoJ00 It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 14, the U.S. has sent 597,270,245 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 182.0% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Rhode Island has received a total of 2,135,995 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of December 14. Adjusted for population, Rhode Island has received 201,630.5 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- more than the national average of 181,961.7 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 7th most of any state.

While Rhode Island has so far received more vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of December 14, there were 18,897.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Rhode Island -- greater than the national rate of 15,042.8 cases per 100,000 Americans and the seventh highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Rhode Island, 86.7% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, greater than the national average of 81.5% and the seventh largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 174.7% of the state population, greater than the 148.2% national figure and the fifth largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Rhode Island, 73.1% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the fourth largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, believing they don't need a vaccine, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of December 14 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 14 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Rhode Island where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 220,012 190.9% 8,051
2 Maryland 6,045,680 210,719 164.8% 9,803
3 Maine 1,344,212 207,346 176.9% 9,595
4 New Hampshire 1,359,711 206,337 166.7% 12,730
5 Hawaii 1,415,872 203,858 151.7% 6,051
6 Massachusetts 6,892,503 202,819 178.6% 13,985
7 Rhode Island 1,059,361 201,631 174.7% 18,898
8 Connecticut 3,565,287 200,804 177.5% 12,233
9 New Jersey 8,882,190 200,225 160.3% 14,518
10 Delaware 973,764 197,397 155.1% 16,287
11 Oregon 4,217,737 197,212 155.1% 9,469
12 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 193,294 150.7% 14,112
13 Washington 7,614,893 192,634 157.8% 10,360
14 New York 19,453,561 192,361 166.7% 14,501
15 West Virginia 1,792,147 191,751 173.1% 16,983
16 Virginia 8,535,519 191,633 161.7% 11,646
17 California 39,512,223 186,557 158.8% 12,967
18 Florida 21,477,737 186,098 150.8% 17,277
19 Minnesota 5,639,632 186,030 155.2% 16,885
20 Colorado 5,758,736 183,435 157.9% 14,791
21 New Mexico 2,096,829 179,389 157.4% 15,659
22 Alaska 731,545 179,097 136.2% 20,168
23 Illinois 12,671,821 177,641 149.2% 14,814
24 South Dakota 884,659 176,169 137.0% 19,307
25 Texas 28,995,881 175,379 134.4% 14,963
26 Iowa 3,155,070 174,515 140.5% 17,299
27 North Carolina 10,488,084 174,333 135.6% 14,899
28 Michigan 9,986,857 173,991 134.2% 15,632
29 Nebraska 1,934,408 170,897 142.0% 16,591
30 Kansas 2,913,314 170,654 133.2% 16,553
31 Georgia 10,617,423 169,242 120.3% 15,793
32 South Carolina 5,148,714 168,353 125.6% 18,017
33 Arizona 7,278,717 167,756 138.5% 17,933
34 Wisconsin 5,822,434 166,734 149.3% 17,472
35 Arkansas 3,017,804 164,908 122.0% 17,773
36 Kentucky 4,467,673 164,058 127.1% 18,089
37 Utah 3,205,958 163,682 134.2% 19,007
38 Alabama 4,903,185 163,570 111.1% 17,361
39 Ohio 11,689,100 163,034 130.1% 15,065
40 Nevada 3,080,156 159,862 134.5% 15,499
41 Montana 1,068,778 159,820 129.8% 18,109
42 Idaho 1,787,065 159,596 109.9% 17,411
43 Indiana 6,732,219 157,671 121.4% 17,017
44 Missouri 6,137,428 156,718 127.2% 15,213
45 Oklahoma 3,956,971 156,289 128.9% 17,155
46 Tennessee 6,829,174 155,857 125.1% 19,538
47 North Dakota 762,062 154,882 128.7% 21,862
48 Mississippi 2,976,149 153,857 110.8% 17,428
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 147,610 116.8% 16,679
50 Wyoming 578,759 146,046 114.5% 19,478

