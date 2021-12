For those on the hunt for some of the more difficult collectibles and treasures in Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll have your work cut out for you to find every single one. Many of them are associated with low drop rates, while others take time. An excellent way to earn some of Final Fantasy XIV’s notable treasures and rewards is with treasure maps. With the addition of Endwalker, you can now find Timeworn Almastyskin Treasure Maps. Here’s how you can get Timeworn Almastyskin Treasure Maps in Final Fantasy XIV.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO