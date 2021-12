NSAV-Metaverse Network Defi-gamefi Venture To Go Public In Q1 2022. Net Savings Link, Inc a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the Company has partnered with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) to launch the world’s first DeFi-GameFi combined App, known as MetaFi, which offers users Play & Earn via algorithm solutions. MetaFi is a finance where users not only receive entertainment but receive rewards for participation. These rewards are transferable and can be utilized in various diverse third party individual Blockchain DApps. MetaFi users do not worry about exposing their identity. All users can buy avatars via NFT’s for greater privacy and security.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO