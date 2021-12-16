Music Producer, 8 Others Killed in Dominican Plane Crash

SANTO DOMINGO (CBSMiami) — Seven passengers and two crew members were killed after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing in Santo Domingo. The Gulfstream IV aircraft, which was operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, was traveling from Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo to Miami when it crashed while attempting to land minutes after beginning the flight to Florida, the aircraft’s operating company reported. All nine people on board were killed, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie. Local media said Hernández’s partner and his son were among the dead, and that two of the dead were minors aged four and 13. The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known. The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash. The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO