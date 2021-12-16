ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich defender Gibson: This teammate an absolute dream...

By Paul Vegas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich City defender Ben Gibson has sung the praises of Danish teammate Jacob Lungi Sorensen. Lungi Sorensen made his Premier League debut in defeat to Aston Villa this week. "He is a dream," Gibson said after...

