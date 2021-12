Cutting Edge BlockChain Based And Gamified Video Platform Mzaalo Offers Innovative Viewer Experience For Q India Content. QYOU Media Inc. has announced that The Q India, the company’s Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewards based upon viewership that can be spent on merchandise, digital goods, games and charitable giving.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO