UK retail sales picked up pace in November as shoppers hit the high street for early Christmas shopping and Black Friday, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes increased by 1.4% for the month, accelerating from a 0.8% increase in October.The reading was better than expected, with analysts having forecast that growth would remain steady at 0.8%.The ONS said sales volumes across the sector were now 7.2% higher than their pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.Our latest data show retail sales volumes rose by an estimated 1.4% in November 2021 compared with October 2021.This is...

