The last two years of the pandemic have been life-altering in more ways than one. Although it was for the health and safety of the students, many high schoolers did not get to experience the senior year they expected. Many said their final goodbyes through a computer screen. Graduates had their diplomas mailed, rather than being handed to them. Another milestone of high school, that many students did not get to partake in, was their senior proms.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO