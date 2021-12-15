ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AST named a Best and Brightest winner

Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 4 days ago

LISLE -- AST said it has been named a recipient of the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation award. AST is a full-service enterprise solution...

Simplr Named 2021 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

Today, Simplr received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named 2021 Product of the Year. The organization's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Rachel Meranus, CMO at Transfix. Simplr is disrupting the...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

10 winners named in 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge

The Arizona Commerce Authority has selected 10 winners in the 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge. The winners will now go on to grow their businesses in the Venture Ready Accelerator. The ACA selected these 10 startups after initially naming a group of 26 semifinalists in October and whittling it down to...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Shaker Recruitment Marketing celebrates 70 years

Since its founding in 1951, Shaker Recruitment Marketing has evolved to meet new challenges, including the current problem of attracting employees that cuts across many industries. However, some founding principles remain and likely will never change. They've been central to the success of this third-generation full-service recruitment advertising agency: "Make...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Prairie Capital Advisors wins M&A Deal of the Year Award from The M&A Advisor

Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Prairie"), a leading middle-market investment bank in Oakbrook Terrace, has received an award at the 20th annual M&A Advisor Awards. Prairie's sale of Crafts Technology to Hyperion Materials & Technologies was named a winner for the M&A Deal of The Year ($10MM-$25MM), which was awarded during the 20th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala held on Wednesday, Nov. 17th. The Awards Gala is the premier celebration of the year for the industry's leading M&A dealmakers, attracting the industry's leading M&A professionals.
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal's regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company's latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Syscon app named a 2022 'hot product'

HINSDALE -- Syscon, an IT company known for supporting construction contractors, said its Field Integrated Time (F.I.T.) System was named to Construction Executive Magazine's 2022 Hot Products list. With F.I.T., workers in the field enter their time on smartphones using their company's jobs and cost codes, with the ability to...
CELL PHONES
Daily Herald Business Ledger

R.R. Donnelley accepts $2.3 billion Chatham offer

CHICAGO -- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. said it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Chatham Asset Management LLC, a leading private investment firm, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion and total equity value of approximately $897 million.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago announces fall graduates of Transform Agent Coaching Program

Joe Stacy, senior vice president and general sales manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce the Fall 2021 class of the Transform Agent Coaching program. The graduates are: Dan Maurer, Catherine Warner, Priti Patel, Heather Miller, Alejandro Tribin, Darlene Coady, Ginny Zerang, Gina Tarpey, Therese Schaefer, Sam...
CHICAGO, IL
Motley Fool

Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Crashed 11.5% Today

Shares of recent initial public offering (IPO) and space company AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock slumped on Monday, and are down 11.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The company announced today that its launch of a prototype BlueWalker 3 communications satellite, designed to prove the concept of enabling ordinary cellphones to communicate directly with one another via satellite, has been delayed.
STOCKS
The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

