TVS Motor Company, JMD, Sudarshan Venu and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today announced that they are extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles. Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company's scope will include the...

Carscoops

These Are America’s Best And Worse Car Brands In New Vehicle Customer Satisfaction

A study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index has revealed that owners of vehicles from Honda are the most satisfied in the automotive industry. The ACSI Automobile Study 2020-2021 was put together based on interviews with 4,888 customers chosen at random and contacted via email between July 6, 2020 and June 28, 2021. Customers were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with major automotive brands. Results are based on a 0-100 scale.
CARS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

ePropelled Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Increasing the Efficiency of Electric Motors and Enabling Zero-Emission Mobility With Its Dynamic Torque Switching System

EPropelled's Dynamic Torque Switching (eDTS) system includes a more efficient electric motor that ensures cost reduction and an increased driving range. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the North American automotive electric motor industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes ePropelled with the 2021 North American Automotive Electric Motor Product Leadership Award. The company's eDTS system includes a highly efficient electric motor that makes it possible to reduce battery size and lower the cost of electric vehicle (EV) manufacture while keeping the same driving range.
CARS
TIME

Amid Scaling Challenges, Rivian Announces Plans to Build New $5B Factory in Georgia

In its first earnings report since the company’s blockbuster $13.7B IPO in November , electric vehicle maker Rivian announced its plans to build a second EV factory, this time in Georgia. (Rivian’s only current factory is in Normal, Ill.) The Irvine, Ca.-based company delivered compelling numbers, but admitted the challenges of scaling up production rapidly. “We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive,” said Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell.
GEORGIA STATE
atlanticcitynews.net

World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Hero Electric and Log9 partner to offer fast charging on electric two-wheelers

One of the biggest roadblocks in the adoption of electric two-wheelers is the slow charging tech used in most battery-operated two-wheelers. Hero Electric, which is one of the leading electric two-wheeler makers in the country, now looks to solve this issue. The company has collaborated with a startup called Log9...
BICYCLES
yicaiglobal.com

Founder of Chinese E-Scooter Maker Niu Launches Electric Car Brand Niutron

(Yicai Global) Dec. 16 -- The founder of Chinese e-scooter maker Niu Technologies has unveiled Niutron, the first new energy vehicle brand of his Niutron Technologies Group, with deliveries expected to start next September. Niutron’s first car will be the Niutron NV, a mid- to large-size sports utility vehicle, available...
SOFTWARE
Mercury News

Rivian, Audi, BMW top list of the best electric vehicles of 2021

This year, it seems, all anyone ever wanted to talk about in the car world were electric vehicles. In March, nine EU countries urged the European Commission to accelerate an EU-wide phaseout of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. In November, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced legislation that will require all newly built homes and office buildings in England to include electric vehicle charging capabilities. As of Dec. 1, more than 15 U.S. states had pledged to phase out sales of new cars with combustion engines; at least two more such moves are pending.
CARS
electrek.co

REE Automotive teams with Hitachi to bring scalable service platform to commercial EVs

EV startup REE Automotive announced a strategic agreement with Hitachi America Ltd. to help accelerate commercial fleet EV adoption. Together, the companies plan to co-create a scalable platform that can offer both Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) to support a new generation of connected commercial EVs. REE Automotive ($REE) is...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ('Shelfy.io' or 'Shelfy') has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ('Gili's'), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

What’s the key to securing an EV funding prize?

With so much venture capital up for grabs, electric vehicle (EV) start-ups and other tech companies in the sector have arguably never faced a better opportunity to fast-forward their strategic growth plans. As well as developing a high-quality product, those that can demonstrate agility and a robust supply chain will be best placed to win a funding prize.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pall Arabia, a Pall Corporation Joint Venture, Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Include Advanced Liquid/Gas Separation Technology

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Arabia, a joint venture between Pall Corporation and Tanajib for Oil & Gas Company ltd. [Al-Khobar], has expanded its capabilities to include a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for Pall's SepraSol™ Plus liquid/gas coalescers, one of the most advanced liquid/gas separation technologies available. Established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the vision of Pall Arabia is to combine resources, technology and expertise to support the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new manufacturing capability is a significant milestone and underscores the commitment to Pall Arabia's vision and the region.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

India to throw billions at creating semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem

The government of India on Wednesday approved a deal that will see the nation put ₹2,30,000 crore, around $30 billion, behind a plan to turn India into a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. Broken down, ₹76,000 crore has been slated for creating a so-called semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, with fabs...
INDIA

