Typhoon "Rai" -- known locally as Odette -- reached Super Typhoon intensity on December 16, 2021, just before it made landfall on the popular tourist island of Siargao, Philippines with maximum sustained winds around 195 km/h (120 mph).1 Rai is the 6th super typhoon of the year and one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines. At least 12 people have been killed.

