ASBURY UNITED METHODIST: Asbury United Methodist Church in Algiers celebrated its 155-year anniversary on Nov. 14. The church, 2725 Ernest St., is under the leadership of Rev. Clifton C. Conrad Sr.; Iris Brown was chairperson for the occasion. The guest speaker was the Rev. Dr. Trina Evans Williams, pastor of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Clinton and St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ethel. The soloist was Patrice Rose Harding. Asbury has been designated as a historical site by the United Methodist Church, and a marker was presented during the celebration of its founding in 1866 by the Rev. John Brock, in a straw hut on the same site.

2 DAYS AGO