ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

IIHS: 2021 Ford Bronco falls short of safety award

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 3 days ago

The new 2021 Ford Bronco 4-door, a midsize SUV, falls short of an award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety because its head restraints fail to provide good protection against whiplash injuries and its headlights provide inadequate illumination on curves. To qualify for either of the Institute’s two...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ford Bronco Sport, Escape recalled for brake issue

Ford is recalling nearly 115,000 compact SUVs due after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determined their brakes don't meet federally mandated requirements. The action affects certain 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sports and Escapes that "have a lower than specified rear brake lining coefficient of friction and are equipped...
CARS
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Edition

The thick spray from the rain-soaked highway, plus the constant flip-flop of the wipers after hours of peering at fading white lines and glowing red taillights, is sucking my eyeballs out. But circumstances improve radically outside Waterville, as the downpour stops for the rest of the late-night ride home from Middleboro, Mass.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Headlights Prevent It From Getting Top IIHS Award

A number of Blue Oval models have earned safety awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently, including the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and its Top Safety Pick, the Ford Bronco Sport and its Top Safety Pick+, the Lincoln Nautilus and its Top Safety Pick, and the the 2021 Ford F-150, which also earned Top Safety Pick honors. However, all of these models feature standard or optional LED lighting that helped each earn those awards. The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door, on the other hand, fell a bit short because of its headlights, as well as inadequate head restraints.
CARS
roselawgroupreporter.com

2021 Ford Bronco misses top safety pick award over head restraints, lights; Rose Law Group automotive attorney Eric Hill explains

The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door SUV has completed the full set of crash and safety testing from the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). While the new Bronco achieved the top Good rating in five of six crashworthiness tests, it fell short of earning Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ honors. Its smaller stablemate, the Bronco Sport, did make the Top Safety Pick+ list for 2021 with Good ratings in all six evaluations.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crash Tests#Iihs#Ford Bronco#Vehicles#Institute
Road & Track

Watch the New Ford Bronco Ace the IIHS's Toughest Crash Test

Current and prospective owners of the new Ford Bronco will be pleased to know the rugged SUV got high scores in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's most difficult crash test, the small front overlap. The IIHS released video on Wednesday of a small overlap crash test performed on a...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Ford Bronco 2022 review

If we awarded stars based on charm and character, the Bronco would get five of them. It’s further proof that Ford is building cars that will make you smile, with a sense of fun (and a sense of humour) built into them. The bumpy ride (at least on our test car) might not translate well to the UK, but the rest of the package certainly would. It could well turn out to be the cut-price Defender rival many people are looking for.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Ford Bronco Everglades And It Looks Totally Rad

Ford has made no secret about its exciting Bronco lineup expansion plans. Come next year, both the Bronco Raptor and Everglades package will debut. You should be excited. And now the folks over at Bronco Nation have gotten an up-close preview of a relatively lightly disguised advanced prototype. By and large, it looks production-ready.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

Ford clears its backlog of defective 2021 Bronco roofs

Ford says it has now cleared the backlog of 2021 Broncos that had accumulated at its Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., while they waited for replacement hard tops. Those models have been fitted with new roofs and will begin shipping by the end of the year as the company promised back in September when replacement tops began trickling in.
WAYNE, MI
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Production Pushed Back Five Days

Last month, Ford Authority reported that 2022 Ford Bronco production was scheduled to begin at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on December 15th, 2021. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2022 Ford Bronco production has now been pushed back five days to December 20th, 2021. As always, these dates are subject to change, particularly in light of a number of recent supply chain issues, including the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.
CARS
Boston Herald

The Ford Bronco is here, finally!

For American-made truck giant Ford Motor Co., it was time for a revival of the SUV fleet and no better way to do it than with the Bronco nameplate. Adding to the already successful Explorer, the SUV fleet is now complete as the Bronco is optioned in both the two-door and four-door models.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Raptor taken for a dirty spin on video

Last month we got still images of the coming Ford Bronco Raptor taken at an off-road track. This month we get a three-minute video of the Bronco Raptor running circles and kicking up dirt around that track, uploaded by Bronco Nation. Even better, there's no soundtrack but the wind and whatever lives under the Bronco's hood, which is certainly turbocharged. We're still not sure which of Ford's twin-turbocharged EcoBoost mills got clearance for duty here; there's a 330-horsepower 2.7-liter in the standard Bronco, a 400-hp 3.0-liter in the Explorer ST, and a 450-hp 3.5-liter in the F-150 Raptor. Bronco Nation says we can expect at least 350 horsepower from the motor, so we'll lean toward the 3.0-liter. Whatever it ends up being, its engine note is piped through a true dual exhaust that terminates ahead of the rear bumper, tucked up and out of the way of obstacles.
CARS
palmbeachillustrated.com

Mane Attraction: Ford’s New Bronco

If this thing looked any tougher, it’d wear knuckle-dusters, steel-toe boots, and be affectionately known among prison inmates as Slugger. This is the new Ford Bronco, capable of crawling up the side of Everest while you check your email, and eating Jeep Wranglers for breakfast. Just look at it....
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

How The Military Inspired The Ford Bronco Sport's Coolest Features

The Ford Bronco Sport is the Jeep Cherokee's worst enemy. There's no question about it. It's now up to Jeep to respond and it won't be an easy task. Ford did a serious amount of homework when designing its new Bronco Sport, especially for the SUV's interior. Enter John Carl Faust, the vehicle's design team leader. He was tasked with coming up with all sorts of cool features, such as the bottle opener in the rear hatch. He also worked with the materials team to make sure the instrument panel, doors, and floor console don't reflect too much light into the driver's face. Details such as these matter.
CARS
Motorious

1976 Ford Bronco Started After Sitting 21 Years

The old joke is that Ford stands for “Found On Road Dead.” While that might be a funny little jab Chevy and Mopar guys use against their Blue Oval friends, what we have here with this 1976 Ford Bronco is pretty close. At first glance, it’s obvious this old off-roader has been sitting out in the elements for some time, what with the healthy patina some would absolutely kill to own and all. Even the windows are just absolutely filthy as this thing has just sat.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Ford Says the Fix Is In for the Bronco Hardtop Problem

Ford delayed production of the Bronco off-road SUV due to issues with its hardtop supplier, Ford marketing manager Mark Grueber previously told Car and Driver. Every two- and four-door hardtop model built was affected, and in December Ford said the replacement roofs are now available. Ford will replace the roofs...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Will Have a Winch and a Snorkel

A new model called Everglades is set to join the 2022 Ford Bronco lineup. It will include a winch and a snorkel, along with some trim differences. Ford says the Bronco Everglades will be available starting in summer 2022. The ever-expanding Bronco lineup will soon include a new model called...
CARS
thefabricator.com

A metal fabricator’s love of the Ford Bronco

Everyone remembers their first car. You probably had a pine tree air freshener or a pair of fuzzy dice so you could try to look or smell cool, or maybe even a loud stereo system to sound cool. Some people don’t realize it, but that may have been the beginning of what is called the “mod bug,” or the temptation to constantly modify your vehicle. I definitely had the bug, but I never had the money or motivation to do the things I wanted to do.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's How To Fast Track Your Ford Bronco Order

Ford has its hands full with the Bronco right now. Besides the fact that some customers will have to wait far longer to take delivery than expected, Ford is also contending with a quality defect that affected Broncos with the hardtop roof. In an effort to appease frustrated customers, the FordBronco Instagram account has been posting answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the SUV, its production, and delivery dates. One of those answers revealed a way to speed up the delivery of your Bronco, but you might have to be willing to make a sacrifice that you don't want to.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy