Renesas launches automotive actuator and sensor control MCUs for evolving edge applications in next-generation E/E architecture

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 1 day ago

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced two new microcontrollers (MCUs) designed for automotive actuator and sensor control applications supporting edge evolution in next-generation electronic and electrical (E/E) architecture. With the new RL78/F24 and RL78/F23, Renesas expands its RL78 Family of low-power 16-bit MCUs and strengthens...

