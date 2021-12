This year’s Love Island winner, Millie Court has just revealed her first ASOS edit.The reality TV star, who won the £50,000 prize alongside boyfriend Liam Reardon on the ITV2 show, has been teasing the edit for a while before it launched on Monday 13 December.Taking to Instagram to celebrate the edit’s launch, Court said announcing the edit felt “surreal” and she told fans to “spoil” themselves.“I can’t believe this day is finally here, my edit with @asos, yes ASOS… is live!!!” Court wrote in a caption.“Feels so surreal to be typing this out right now. From working at ASOS doing...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO