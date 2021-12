Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Southwest Louisiana through mid-morning as areas of sea fog than began moving into the area last night will linger as you head out the door for your morning commute. Don’t expect to need the umbrellas much though again today as the main story will be the 80-degree temperatures that return along with high humidity levels through the day and again tonight. A cold front is on the way and will begin to increase the threat of storms significantly by tomorrow afternoon with lingering rain into Saturday night.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO