A brewery in Doral known as Prision Pals is making some of the area's best beers — but you'll need to search them out if you want to try them. There's no taproom, but growing local and national distribution is helping put Prision Pals Brewing Co. — which began making beer in March 2020 — on the map. Over the past year and a half, the brewery that began with a lineup of core beers has since grown into a new line of experimental brews described as seasonal, smoothie-style fruited sours that are creating a buzz in the Miami beer scene.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO