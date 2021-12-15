ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Your End-Of-Year Financial To-Do List

By Chris Hutchins
wealthfront.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is drawing to a close, which means many of us are thinking about enjoying the holidays and spending time with our family and friends. It’s also a great time to check in on your finances to make sure you’ve set yourself up for success in the new year. To help...

blog.wealthfront.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Roth IRA Contribution Limits for 2022

All-in-all, Roth IRAs offer a great way to save for retirement for certain people. But retirement savers won’t be able to contribute more to these accounts in 2022 than they did in 2021. There is one bit of good news – the IRS has increased the income limits for...
INCOME TAX
Fremont Tribune

A Year-End Checklist to Make the Most of Retirement Savings

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. Age brings unique opportunities and obligations, including some important year-end tasks that can help you make the most of your money. For people 50...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
Kiplinger

Roth 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022

A Roth 401(k) is a good option for workers who have access to one through their employer and expect to be in a higher tax bracket when they retire. As an added bonus, the contribution limit for 2022 has increased. 2022 Roth 401(k) Contribution Limits. The maximum amount you can...
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

7 Crucial Retirement Mistakes

Planning for retirement involves major life decisions that can determine your financial trajectory for years to come. Are you planning to travel, spend time with family, and just relax? The choices you make now could affect whether those dreams become reality. Consider this: A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

Managing Your Retirement Account and Taxes During Economic Uncertainty

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. Are you beginning to notice drastic changes to your retirement account savings? Many have, and some are beginning to panic and withdraw money early without fully considering the tax and financial implications. Resist that urge. When it comes to taxes now and taxes in retirement, we've got the scoop on what you can consider and what you should avoid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Tax Deductions#To Do List#Adjusted Gross Income#Huma
Motley Fool

How Should Your 401(k) Investments Change When You Retire?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp discusses some investment options to consider when nearing retirement. Robert Brokamp: Mike says, "I built my 401(k) with job earnings. When I retire, expect to have no additional money to put...
PERSONAL FINANCE
williamsonherald.com

Financial Focus: Making smart year-end investment decisions

I receive a lot of questions that usually go something like this: “With potential tax law changes on the horizon, should I be doing anything with my investments to prepare?” While I’m generally against making big changes based upon legislation that hasn’t been finalized, there are always unique circumstances in which changes might make sense.
FRANKLIN, TN
US News and World Report

Tax Deductions for Financial Advisor Fees

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, commonly referred to as TCJA, eliminated the deductibility of financial advisor fees from 2018 through 2025. And while advisors and clients have had a few years to get used to the change, they may be eyeing it with renewed interest after the long bull market that's persisted even through the coronavirus pandemic.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Financial Planning For Retirement

Who is helping you with your financial planning for retirement? Scheduling an appointment with Kevin Dunnigan is a wise move. He is a skilled certified financial planner with more than 30 years experience in the financial services industry. Investment Center Kevin Dunnigan speaks retirement fluently! It’s time to meet to discuss estate planning, investing, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and more money management strategies. With over 100 years combined financial experience, your ICA Group team is here to assist you in planning your future with complete financial planning for Loveland. “Trust and experience go a long way when you are dealing with people’s hard earned money.” Call Kevin Dunnigan to schedule your review—and enjoy peace of mind of knowing you are on the right track to financial security.
LOVELAND, CO
Motley Fool

How to Add $570,000 to Your 401(k) Balance at Retirement

The average employer-matching contribution is $4,114 per year. Your investment choices will influence how quickly (or slowly) your matching contributions grow. If you're not 100% vested and leave your job, you'll forfeit some of your matching contributions. If you're getting serious about saving for retirement, it pays to use the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

5 tax to-do's before the end of the year

The end of the year is here, which means that tax season is right around the corner. And as taxes become more complicated during the pandemic with newly added exemptions and deductions, it's more important than ever to get ahead of the game. Select interviewed Jackson Hewitt's Chief Tax Information...
INCOME TAX
darientimes.com

Opinion: Year-end financial planning tips to prepare for 2022, and beyond

As we approach the end of 2021, it’s important to take stock of your financial situation, examine how to adjust your plans to achieve your goals, and take steps to improve your financial life. Year-end financial planning typically involves talking to a variety of experts, including a financial adviser, accountant and attorney.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

A Simple RMD Mistake That Can Cost Retirees Thousands

It is fairly common for people taking required minimum distributions out of retirement accounts, such as IRAs, to pull out more than the required amount, often without even being aware they are doing so — triggering unnecessary taxes. Because retirees are often using retirement accounts for income, it’s very common for them to contact a well-meaning employee at their financial institution and tell them to set them up to get monthly income from their IRA that may be more than their RMD amount.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy