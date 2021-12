PHOENIX — Bradley Beal sat on the bench and rubbed the bridge of his nose. It was a familiar picture. The all-star guard, looking morose and benched with the game well out of reach, had a bushel of points in his pocket, going to waste again. If those who have followed the Washington Wizards for years didn’t quite know what to make of the team’s hot start at the beginning of the season, this is well-trodden territory.

