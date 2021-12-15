ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reflections following another school shooting...

By Kathleen McQuillan
Timberjay Newspapers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the announcement of another mass shooting, this time at a high school in Oxford, Mich., a sickening feeling persists in the pit of my stomach. Details have slowly come out. We know that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of four of his classmates and wounding of...

timberjay.com

AFP

Three dead, eight wounded in US high school shooting

A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year. In February 2018, a man with an AR-15 assault rifle opened fire in his former high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17, in the deadliest-ever high school shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Sandy Hook survivors are now in high school and no, they are not okay

Nine years ago, on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and massacred 20 first-graders and six educators before eventually killing himself. Those who survived the massacre—the second-deadliest mass shooting in the United States—were left with a myriad of mental health problems that continue to haunt them even today. The youngest among them have recently entered high school and like most of their peers, they are active on TikTok. However, unlike the majority of high schoolers, their videos tell a disturbing tale of the lasting effects of gun violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Roanoke Times

Editorial: Consequences for parents of school shooters

Prosecutors in the recent Michigan school shooting by a 15-year-old student that left four dead also have filed manslaughter charges against the shooter’s parents, whose gun he used. This should become standard practice for school shooting cases when the young shooters are only armed because of their parents’ carelessness. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
BBC
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Sheriff says Oxford is ‘inundated with threats’ following school shooting and panic at vigil

Officials have warned that Oxford has been “inundated with threats” following last week’s deadly high school shooting, after a vigil for the victims descended into chaos on Friday night.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the tight-knit town in Michigan has been rocked by a “huge spike in threats” in the aftermath of Tuesday’s massacre at Oxford High School, in which four teenagers were killed.“We’re inundated with threats right now,” he said.“We have threats against the candlelight vigil last night. We’ve had threats against memorials, we had threats against  individuals, deputies or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sentinelcolorado.com

Cherry Creek Schools sees increase in rumors of violence following APS shootings

AURORA | Following two shootings outside APS high schools the week leading up to Thanksgiving, neighboring Cherry Creek School District reports that it has experienced a rise in rumors and threats of gun violence being shared by students over social media. Over the past several weeks the district has investigated...
AURORA, CO
WILX-TV

How parents can talk to kids about the Oxford High School shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four people and wounding seven others, made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Crumbley was charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School. He was denied bond and will be held at the Oakland County Jail until his next court appearance. Four students were killed in the shooting and seven others -- including a teacher -- were wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeLand PD Investigating Another Shooting

DeLand, FL - Reports of gunshots near Candlelight Oaks Park Saturday night led DeLand Police (DPD) investigators to a gunshot victim. DPD responded to the 800 block of Valleydale Avenue around 9:15 p.m. They found several spent handgun shell casings in the roadway. They did not find a victim in...
DELAND, FL
Pride Source

As Oxford, Michigan Mourns Following School Shooting, It Turns Out Queer Gun Control Activist X Gonzalez Was Right All Along

“Gun violence has torn up many communities across the country,” wrote queer gun control activist X Gonzalez in a March 2018 op-ed for Teen Vogue. School shootings are something Gonzalez knows about. In February 2018, when they were a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a 19-year-old former student, Nikolas Cruz, shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
PUBLIC SAFETY

