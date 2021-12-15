ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

VNP wolf study captures image of enormous bear

By Marshall Helmberger
Timberjay Newspapers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut hundreds of trail cams out in the forests of the North Country and you’re likely to have some pretty interesting recordings of wildlife. And that’s certainly been the case for the researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project, near Voyageurs National Park. That includes hundreds of images...

timberjay.com

Comments / 0

