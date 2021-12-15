ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Get your shots

Timberjay Newspapers
 2 days ago

Minnesotans who refuse to get vaccinated aren’t just harming themselves. They’re threatening the public health generally, are slowing economic recovery, and are raising the cost of health insurance for everyone. The average cost of a single routine COVID-19 patient in Minnesota is just under $45,000. When a...

